Colagrossi lists the five main marketing achievements of Corinthians in 2021 and projects a new year

In a press conference, José Colagrossi, marketing superintendent at Corinthians, detailed the biggest achievements of his sector in 2021. According to the club official, the year started with five major goals and all of them were accomplished. In addition, he also talked about what to expect in 2022 – see everything below.

Contract review

The first goal imposed was to review all existing sponsorships in the club. With this, Corinthians would have bargaining power to increase their revenues during the season.

“We started the year 2021 with five major goals for marketing. We wanted to review all sponsorship contracts to generate new revenue, valuing the uniform and sponsorships”, he explained.

Digital world

One of the points that was always mentioned by Colagrossi is the new digital world. In 2021, Corinthians became more active and created several ways to have new revenue, such as fan tokens and digital cards.

“The second priority, and it continues to be very important, is to bring the club to the digital world. It means doing new things, like the fan token. We launched digital card, cryptocurrency, and I’m very happy to see other clubs following Corinthians’ lead. important to have this revenue input. But we also needed to do better what we did. The sponsor has a much greater relationship than space on the shirt. Today, the club’s social media are used as value and conversion for the sponsor as well”, he said. the superintendent.

Sponsorships of all types

One of Duilio Monteiro Alves’ goals is to make all the club’s sports self-sustainable. For this, marketing began to seek its own sponsorships in each modality of Corinthians.

“The third priority was to generate a structure in which all modalities had their own sponsors to reduce dependence on football”, he summarized.

“Women’s football, which is our priority, we brought exclusive sponsors and leading brands in their industries. Some examples: Spani, Atroveran Hot, São Cristóvão Saúde, Vitasay. We brought an important sponsor for Corinthians basketball, São Cristóvão for futsal , which will continue in 2022. We are close and we will continue to work to make the feminine self-sustainable. We are close and I believe that in 2022 we will reach this goal“, explained Colagrossi.

Faithful Supporter

The reformulation of Fiel Torcedor was also a goal set by the club. For this, the marketing department has started a search to renew the platform, which should be completed in 2022.

“The fourth was a larger study of Fiel Torcedor, which started through research. We talked to ten thousand fans about what the club could offer so that the Fiel Torcedor program was more than a discount and priority for ticketing games. at the moment, at an advanced stage of preparing and offering a new platform for Fiel Torcedor. And every Corinthians fan is a Fiel Torcedor”, guaranteed Colagrossi.

New Corinthian ecosystem

The last and fifth goal is the most important, according to the marketing superintendent. The creation of the SCCP Universe seeks to put the fan as a priority on a “single screen”. For Colagrossi, this will be a great legacy of Duilio’s management.

“The fifth priority was to create a new Corinthian ecosystem and the winner was the SCCP Universe. We are at an advanced stage of this project so that all fans have access, on a single screen, to everything. These were some examples and our priorities. In a year of pandemic, huge economic recession, we only had an audience in the last quarter of the year. We brought new recipes “, he summarized.

2022

In addition to valuing the club’s shirt, Colagrossi also celebrates the fact of the cultural change he managed to make at Corinthians. Through dialogue, the club’s marketing achieved new recipes and also new methods for fans to live their daily lives closer to Timão.

“We value the club’s shirt, accelerate digital marketing in various contents. All this so that fans can live their passion 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We also had the Walk of Fame, the wall… one of the great achievements it was the cultural change. We stopped seeing the company as just a sponsor, but a partner. Partners that enable arrivals and club benefits, such as Socios, like Willian, and Taunsa, with Paulinho”, he said.

“We also want a TV with content and broadcasts. More and more we want to broadcast Corinthians games. We already had a base, basketball and we are negotiating with leagues and federations to continue this. We also hope to launch Fiel Torcedor later this semester and, finally, launch our SCCP Universe. All fans are Loyal Fans, so everyone will live the passion up close. I thank the board, Duilio and the talented team we have. All this only happens because of the strength of Fiel. You are the reason for everything we do through comments , suggestions and criticisms”, concluded Colagrossi.

See more at: Marketing actions and Sponsor of Corinthians.