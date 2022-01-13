Confiscated by Nazis, Masonic Treasures Preserved in Poland | World

The imposing collection of Masonic objects in Poznan, Poland, preserves its treasures, with its squares and compasses, engravings, books and old albums, some with the stamp of the sinister Heinrich Himmler, considered the number two of the Third Reich.

Along more than a kilometer of shelves, around 80,000 volumes are stored, many of them quite old, and others more recent, preserved in the library of the UAM University of Poznan, in western Poland.

The collection constitutes “one of the largest Masonic catalogs in Europe, or even the most important, according to some,” the collection’s manager, Iuliana Grazynska, told AFP.

“And it still retains some mysteries,” emphasized Grazynska, who has just started recording 89 cardboard boxes with files gathered by Himmler’s services and which were never classified.

“The Nazis hated Freemasonry,” Andrzej Karpowicz, who for 30 years was responsible for the Poznan collection, explained to AFP.

Karpowicz recalls that Nazism was “the fruit of an anti-elite and anti-intellectual wave”, and therefore, inevitably, they were “anti-Masons”.

During the Third Reich, the Nazis closed Masonic lodges or brought about their dissolution, and confiscated or burned their library collections.

As the German army advanced, the collections from the conquered countries enriched those of the Reichsführer-SS Heinrich Himmler, which also included archives relating to Jews, Jesuits and witches, according to Karpowicz.

Transported to places more protected from Allied bombing, the collection was divided into three main parts, two of them hidden in Poland, and the third in the Czech Republic.

In 1945, Polish authorities seized a part in Slawa Slaska, in the west of the country, which had about 150,000 volumes. The rest was confiscated by the Red Army of the Soviet Union.

The Poznan library constituted its Masonic collection in 1959, in the middle of the communist period, even when the Freemason movement was prohibited in the country. Poland, however, had an old Masonic tradition, and its first lodge was founded in 1721.

Among the most important Freemasons in the country are the last king, Stanislas Augusto Poniatowski, the first president Gabriel Narutowicz and the famous pianist Ignacy Paderewski.

Most of the library is made up of works from the 19th and early 20th centuries, mainly in German, among them all the Masonic encyclopedias in that language, drawings, engravings, food menus and also the almost complete records of the members of lodges and workshops, in a period that extends until 1919.

According to Grazynska, the collection also includes an “original and very rare edition” of the first Masonic constitution, written by James Anderson and published in 1723. “It is the pride of our collection,” he added.