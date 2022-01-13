Construction already suffers from labor shortages and ‘worker theft’

In contrast to the worsening Brazilian economy, the residential works is growing rapidly and even suffering from the lack of people to work. The problem is already seen in the city of São Paulo, where there is a shortage of qualified professionals, such as wood workers, tiles and master builders. There is an explosion of new beds being opened on land where there used to be sales stands. The capital of São Paulo had a record of launches in 2021 and 2020. In general, the works start between six and nine months after the launch.

According to the president of the Construction Industry Union of the State of São Paulo (sinduscon-SP), Odair Senra, the number of cases in which a worker crosses the street to work on a neighboring project is starting to pop up with a remuneration 10% to 15% higher. This kind of situation was last seen at the turn of the last decade, when the real estate market took a boom. The “theft of workers”, as this practice is called in the sector, has already generated an alert from the union for companies to avoid competition considered excessively aggressive.

Even because, in the eyes of the business community, this will be reflected in an increase in salary costs. Last year’s collective bargaining agreement in the capital of São Paulo generated an advance of approximately 10% for workers in the sector.

Heating

Civil construction opened 12,400 formal jobs in November across the country, up 0.52% over the same month of the previous year. The president of Sinduscon-SP noted that the data indicates heating of the volume of works, since the month of November usually has more layoffs than hiring given the arrival of the rainy season. For the entire year through November, 298,600 jobs were created in the sector, up 14.18%.

Senra also said that the builders are registering more absences of employees at the construction sites, but it is not yet clear whether this is related to the increase in cases of Covid-19. According to him, a higher level of absences is common at the beginning of the year, as many workers usually visit relatives outside São Paulo and take a long time to return.

