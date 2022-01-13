Construction cost in Sergipe increased by 20.4% in 2021 – Infonet – What is news in Sergipe

In December alone, the average cost of construction per square meter in the state increased by 0.6%. (Photo: Pixabay)

Analysis carried out by the Center for Economic Information of the Federation of Industries of the State of Sergipe (FIES), based on data from the National System for Research on Civil Construction Costs and Indexes – SINAPI, a joint production of IBGE and Caixa Econômica Federal, revealed that the average cost of construction in Sergipe, per square meter (m²), in December 2021, increased by 0.6%, when compared to the immediately previous month, last November. Year-to-date, the recorded cost increased by 20.4%.

In absolute terms, the average cost per square meter, for Sergipe companies that adhered to the payroll exemption (Law 12,546/2011), was R$ 1,348.77, marking the second lowest cost in the country in the analyzed month, behind only from Rio Grande do Norte (R$ 1,319.17). The third lowest cost in the country was recorded in Alagoas (R$ 1,359.69). On the other hand, the states that registered the highest average cost were Santa Catarina (R$ 1,711.86), Rio de Janeiro (R$ 1,675.02) and Acre (R$ 1,613.45).

December construction cost breakdown

Analyzing the components of the construction cost separately, it was found that, of the total value, the share of 65.4%, or R$ 882.55, referred to the cost of material, while the remaining 34.6%, or R$ 466.22 corresponded to the value of the labor employed.

In relative terms, the cost of material, in the month considered, increased by 33.2% compared to December 2020. However, when compared to November 2021, the increase was 0.9%.

As for the cost of labor, there was an increase of 1.8% compared to the same month in 2020. In relation to the last month of November, there was no change in the cost of labor.

