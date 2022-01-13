Copa São Paulo: Botafogo meets Taubaté in the third round on Friday at 11 am

THE Botafogo will face Taubaté again next Friday, at 11 am, at Estádio Joaquim de Morais Filho, in Taubaté, for a place in the round of 16 of the Copa São Paulo, broadcast by SporTV. The Paulista Federation released the table for the first day of the third phase on Wednesday night.

On the morning of this Wednesday, Botafogo qualified by beating São José-RS by 9-8 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw in normal time in Taubaté. At the same time, Taubaté won the XV de Piracicaba by 3 to 1, in Guaratinguetá.

Botafogo and Taubaté faced each other in the last round of the group stage, last Sunday, with a 2-0 victory – goals from Raí and Maranhão. Glorioso finished Group 14 in the lead, with six points, while the hosts closed in second, with four.

Table of the Third Stage of the Copa São Paulo 2022 – 14/1 Games:

11am – Taubaté x Botafogo – Taubaté (SporTV)

13:15 – Votuporanguense x Bahia – Votuporanga (YouTube)

3pm – Ponte Preta x Fluminense – Matão (SporTV)

4pm – Mirassol x Sport – Balsam (YouTube)

17:15 – Novorizontino vs Grêmio – Jaú (SporTV)

18:30 – Falcon x América-MG – São Carlos (Eleven Sports)

19:30 – Ferroviária x Santos – Araraquara (SporTV)

21:45 – Corinthians vs Resende – São José dos Campos (SporTV)