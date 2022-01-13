Copa SP: Cruzeiro, Flamengo, Inter, Palmeiras, São Paulo and Vasco seek classification this Thursday | junior soccer sp cup

More 16 games define this Thursday the classified for the third phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. Throughout the day, some of the country’s main clubs will take to the field, such as Cruzeiro, Flamengo, Inter, Palmeiras, São Paulo and Vasco.

Sportv will show some of the main matches live, which will also have real-time monitoring on ge, with videos of the goals and the main throws.

Stay tuned for the schedule: Vasco x Joinville (at 11:00 a.m.), Palmeiras x Mauá Futebol (at 3:00 p.m.), Cruzeiro x Red Bull Bragantino (at 5:15 p.m.), Inter x Flamengo-SP (at 7:30 p.m., on sportv2), Flamengo x Náutico (at 7:30 p.m.) and São Paulo x EC São Bernardo (at 21:45).

+ See the complete table of Copinha

Four other Serie A teams will be on the field this Thursday: Atlético-GO faces Água Santa at 11 am, Coritiba takes on Juventus at 11:30 am, Ceará faces Desportivo Brasil at 3 pm and Avaí duels with Portuguesa at 3 pm.

+ Watch the goals of the second phase of Copinha:

See the full list of games below:

Vasco reaches the knockout stage with 100% success and the best attack in the first phase of Copinha. There were 19 goals in three games, most made in the 12-0 rout over Rio Claro – the other victories were over Lagarto-SE (5-0) and Ska Brasil-SP (2-1).

Vasco’s offensive strength will have a test of fire. Joinville passed the first phase without being leaked: they had two draws by 0 to 0 and a victory by simple score.

Click here to follow Vasco x Joinville in real time on ge.

1 of 6 Vasco had 100% success in the group stage — Photo: João Carlos Gomes Vasco had 100% success in the group stage — Photo: João Carlos Gomes

15:00 – Palmeiras x Mauá Futebol (in Diadema, live on sportv)

Palmeiras has become one of the main forces at the base in Brazil and is trying to transform this new reality into its first Copinha title. For that, it will need to overcome the absence of Endrick, just 15 years old, the main name of the first phase of the tournament, removed by Covid.

In the group stage, Palmeiras added seven points, with two wins and a draw (suffered at the end of the game against Água Santa). Their opponent, Mauá Futebol, also arrives undefeated, after two draws and one victory – which earned them second place in Group 27.

Click here to follow Palmeiras vs Mauá Futebol in real time on ge.

2 of 6 Palmeiras drew last match, against Água Santa — Photo: Fabio Menotti Palmeiras drew last match, against Água Santa — Photo: Fabio Menotti

17:15 – Cruzeiro x Red Bull Bragantino (in Itapira, live on SporTV)

Cruzeiro lives in Copinha a calm that the fans do not experience in the professional team. The first phase was navigated in calm waters, with three wins in three games, ten goals scored and none conceded.

But the table did not reward the great campaign. Raposa is already in the playoffs against a Serie A team, Red Bull Bragantino, who made an irregular walk in the group stage and advanced in second of their group, surpassed by ABC, for whom they lost by 2 to 1 (the only defeat between two victories).

Click here to follow Cruzeiro vs Bragantino in real time on ge.

3 of 6 Cruzeiro had an impeccable first phase at Copinha — Photo: Marcelo Trajano Cruzeiro had an impeccable first phase at Copinha — Photo: Marcelo Trajano

19:30 – Inter x Flamengo-SP (in Mogi das Cruzes, live on sportv2)

Current champion and one of the biggest winners of Copinha, with five titles (surpassed only by Corinthians, which has ten), Inter starts the knockout stage after a good trajectory in the group stage, with 100% success, seven goals scored and just one suffered.

The Colorado cast is curious about the presence of Enzo and Matteo, sons of Fernandão (historical idol of the club) and Amoroso. In the starting lineup, names like Pedrinho and Alisson have been standing out.

The opponent, Flamengo de Guarulhos, should impose difficulties. Despite having passed second in his bracket, he did not lose once and conceded only one goal.

Click here to follow Inter x Flamengo-SP in real time on ge.

4 of 6 Inter had 100% success in the first phase of Copinha — Photo: Guilherme Borges/ge.globo Inter had 100% success in the first phase of Copinha — Photo: Guilherme Borges/ge.globo

19:30 – Flamengo x Náutico (in Barueri, live on sportv)

Flamengo showed a powerful attack in the first phase, with 17 goals in three games – spread over two wins and a draw. In the last match, they came to be losing by 3 to 0, but sought equality against Oeste.

Coach Luiz Felipe Santos has a problem: eight players who were in Copinha returned to Rio de Janeiro to start preparing for the Carioca Championship, something that was previously defined. Those who remained must face Náutico, a traditional team, but with an irregular campaign in the first phase, when they had a victory, a draw and a defeat.

Click here to follow Flamengo x Náutico in real time on ge.

5 of 6 Flamengo team profiled before the game against Forte Rio Bananal, by Copinha — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/CRF Flamengo team profiled before the game against Forte Rio Bananal, by Copinha — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/CRF

21:45 – São Paulo x EC São Bernardo (in São Caetano do Sul, live on sportv)

São Paulo’s main name in Copinha is not exactly on the field, but on the edge of it: coach Alex, idol of clubs like Coritiba, Cruzeiro and Palmeiras in his playing days. He predicts a very tough game against EC São Bernardo, even with the great tricolor campaign in the first phase, with 100% success: three wins in three games.

On the other side is EC São Bernardo, who had two solid victories in the tournament until they were thrashed by Londrina, 4-1, and lost the lead in the last round.

Click here to follow São Paulo vs EC São Bernardo in real time on ge.

6 of 6 Alex is São Paulo’s coach at Copinha — Photo: Rubens Chiri/SaoPauloFC Alex is São Paulo’s coach at Copinha — Photo: Rubens Chiri/SaoPauloFC