Corinthians agrees with Nice, from France, and awaits defender Robson Bambu for exams | Corinthians

Corinthians is close to signing the defender requested by coach Sylvinho. The club has reached an agreement with Nice, from France, for the loan of 24-year-old Robson Bambu.
The player is expected in Brazil in the coming days to undergo medical examinations. If approved, Robson Bambu will sign a one-year contract.
Corinthians’ interest in the Nice defender was initially reported by “Meu Timão”.
Robson Bambu in action for the Brazilian under-23 team in the Pre-Olympic – Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF
Robson Bambu comes from a period of inactivity, due to ankle surgery. The last match he played was in March last year.
The defender arrived at the French club in August 2020 for €8 million (R$47 million at the time) and played 23 matches. However, it lost space from the beginning of 2021, when Nice hired two athletes from the same position.
The idea of the player, his staff and Nice is that the loan will serve for him to return to action and gain pace after the operation.
Ivan arrives to be Cássio’s shadow, and Corinthians prepares Donelli sale
In a press conference this Wednesday, Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confirmed that Timão is looking for a defender, although Bruno Melo, a left-back hired from Fortaleza, can play this role.
– Defender is a position that we understand to be lacking. Bruno arrived, plays as a side and defender. We don’t need to be in a hurry, but it is a position that we can reinforce, yes – said the leader, without naming names.
Revealed by Santos, Robson Bambu gained prominence at Athletico-PR and was even called up to defend the Brazilian under-23 team in the 2020 Pre-Olympic.
His relationship with Nice runs until mid-2025.
