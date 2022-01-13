Corinthians confirms lineup to face Ituano; see the team

Corinthians is scheduled to face Ituano, in a match valid for the second phase of the Copa São Paulo. The ball rolls at 9:45 pm, at the Martins Pereira Stadium.

For the match, coach Diogo Siston opted for the return of the starting lineup, with 11 changes in relation to the team that faced São José, in the last round of the group stage. In this way, the team goes to the field with: Alan Gobetti, Léo Mana, Alemão, Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Mandaca, Matheus Araújo, Biro and Keven; Giovanni and Felipe Augusto.

My Helm

On the bench, coach Diogo Siston’s options are: Bruno, Daniel Marcos, Lucas Belezi, Murillo, Vitor, Ryan, Rodrigo Varanda, Pedrinho and Pedro.

This Wednesday’s match is the first for Corinthians in the knockout stage of the competition. In case of a tie, it is worth remembering, the match will go to penalties. If they qualify, Corinthians will face Resende, from Rio de Janeiro, in the third phase. It will be the second time that Timãozinho crosses with the Carioca team in this edition – in the first, they won 2-1.

Diogo Siston’s team still hasn’t lost in this edition of Copinha. In three matches, three victories for the alvinegro club, against Resende, River, from Piauí, and São José, also from São Paulo.

Corinthians is the biggest champion of the São Paulo Cup. In his last participation, he stopped in the semifinals, after a 3-1 defeat to Internacional, who would become champion of that edition. The alvinegra team had players such as Xavier, Guilherme Vicentini, Lucas Piton, Adson, Gabriel Pereira and Gustavo Mantuan, who are now part of the professional team.

