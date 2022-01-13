Corinthians confirms Thiaguinho’s loan for the Paulisto dispute

Corinthians continues to work behind the scenes to give new destinations to athletes who are not in Sylvinho’s plans. This Wednesday, the team confirmed the loan of midfielder Thiaguinho to the Saint Andrew.

The information had already been advanced by the report of the My Helm. The athlete will remain in the ABC team until the end of the Paulista Championship. After that, Thiaguinho must return to Corinthians and be re-evaluated to win a new club or follow in Parque São Jorge.

In parallel with the officialization of Corinthians, Santo André announced the arrival of the athlete. “Santo André, announces another player in its squad, midfielder Thiaguinho, who is on loan from Corinthians, until the end of Paulistão 2022”, wrote the club. – see below.

The midfielder arrived at Timão in 2018 after a good spell at Nacional, but was unable to establish himself in the alvinegra team. Since then, the youngster has accumulated loans to Oeste, in 2019, when he played in Série B, for Botafogo and CRB in 2020, and Inter de Limeira in 2021.

At Corinthians, Thiaguinho also had space in the U-23 team. In the base category, he entered the field nine times and did not hit the net. In the professional team, the athlete participated in 14 games.

