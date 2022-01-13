Corinthians consults for Robson Bambu, revealed by Santos

As stated by President Duilio Monteiro Alves this Wednesday, Corinthians is still looking for a defender to compose the squad for the 2022 season. My Helm found that one of the defenders consulted recently was Robson Bamboo, 24 years old. The defender belongs to Nice, from France.

In June 2020, the European club paid eight million euros (about R$47 million at the time) and the player signed for five seasons. The board’s idea would be to bring him on loan.

Timão’s search for a defender is due to the fact that Sylvinho has only three options for this position: João Victor and Gil, holders, in addition to Raul Gustavo. The side Bruno Melo, who has not yet been officially announced, has also played as a defender at Fortaleza. Duilio, by the way, highlighted the player’s versatility when asked about the search for defenders for 2022.

Robson Bambu was revealed by Santos, but did not accept the renewal of the contract with the club from Baixada and agreed with Athletico Paranaense in early 2019. Bambu was the starter in the Copa do Brasil champion campaign, in addition to having played in the Pre- Olympic with the Brazilian National Team.

The report of My Helm sent a message to football director Roberto de Andrade and president Duilio Monteiro Alves, but received no response on the subject.

