Corinthians defines the situation of the Sub-23 and outlines plans for the idol Danilo; check out

Corinthians hit the hammer: the Under-23 category is closed. THE My Helm found out that the Corinthians board made the decision to end the group’s activities and that the players and the coaching staff are already aware of the situation.

With the decision taken, president Duilio Monteiro Alves is studying what to do with former midfielder Danilo, who was the Under-23 coach. The president’s intention is to keep the idol as a Timão employee. Danilo should be relocated to another base category, but a participation in the professional’s coaching staff is not completely ruled out – despite having less chance.

Corinthians also works to define the situation of players with contracts linked to Sub-23. Since last season, the club has not renewed or terminated the contracts of 36 athletes. Now, only 15 remain under contract, seven of them on loan to other clubs.

The borrowers are:

yago, goalkeeper – São Joséense-PR

– São Joséense-PR Luan Victor, side – West

– West Igor Morais, defender – Rio Branco-PR

– Rio Branco-PR Alan Ferreira, defender – West

– West Fessin, sock – Black Bridge

– Black Bridge Nathan Palafoz, striker – Racing de Ferrol-ESP

– Racing de Ferrol-ESP John Kleber, striker – Rio Branco-PR

Among the eight athletes who still have no defined destination, the scenario can be divided into three:

the side Igor Formiga is on his way to play at Ponte Preta and the defender Leo Paradise You only have one more month to go. These are the two most advanced and easily resolved cases; the defender John Lessa is recovering from surgery on his right knee and has seen his relationship renewed, for this reason, only until May of this year. The player belongs to Vitória and is on loan at Timão. the defenders Heitor Casagrande and Gabriel Araújo, the steering wheel Kaue Souza and the attackers Rafael Bilu and Matheus Matias are the five athletes who still have ties and the alvinegra board needs to find an interested club or terminate the contract in advance.

Corinthians’ Under-23 category started its activities in January 2019 with the promise of hosting athletes who had reached the age of under-20 and were not ready for the professional squad, giving them space and time for maturation. What was seen, however, was an excess of signings of unknown players. An exclusive survey of the portal My Helm showed that no less than 44 athletes were hired for the U-23.

The defensive midfielder Roni was the only player who reached the professional rank “saved” by the U-23, as he had reached the age for the U-20 and managed to stay at the club until he had a chance in the main team. Raul Gustavo came to train and play friendlies, but he never played in official games.

The results on the field were also not good. In the three years of existence, there were 46 games played, distributed in 16 victories, 15 draws and 15 defeats. – a performance of 45.65%. The alvinegro players scored 53 goals and conceded 51. The team played in the Brasileiro de Aspirantes, in the three years, and in the Copa Paulista, in 2019. – see season-by-season performance below.

Corinthians Sub-23 retrospect since 2019

2019 season

Games played: 18

Points Achieved: 23

Use: 42.59%

wins: 6

Ties: 5

Losses: 7

Goal in favor: 16 (0.89 per game)

Goals against: 18 (1.00 per game)

2020 season

Games played: 14

Points Achieved: 19

Use: 45.24%

wins: 5

Ties: 4

Losses: 5

Goal in favor: 21 (1.50 per game)

Goals against: 23 (1.64 per game)

2021 season

Games played: 14

Points Achieved: 21

Use: 50.00%

wins: 5

Ties: 6

Losses: 3

Goal in favor: 16 (1.14 per game)

Goals against: 10 (0.71 per game)

Check the contract time of the remaining Corinthians Sub-23 players

You can also check our page with the remaining contract time of Corinthians players, always updated.

Check the list of Corinthians Sub-23 players who are on loan

See more at: Corinthians Sub-23, Dulio Monteiro Alves and Corinthians Board.