Corinthians, Grêmio and Fluminense advance from stage to Copinha; see the results of this Wednesday’s games

Full day at Copa São Paulo de Futebol Jr. On the first day of games in the second phase, big clubs guaranteed classification. Fluminense, Botafogo, Grêmio, Santos and Corinthians got the spot. The low point of the day was for Atlético-MG, which was eliminated by Mirassol. Check out the results of this Wednesday’s 2nd Phase games below.

11am – Grêmio Novorizontino-SP 2 x 1 Castanhal-PA

11 am – XV de Piracicaba-SP 1 x 3 Taubaté-SP

11 am – Botafogo 0 (9) x (8) 0 São José-RS

11:30 am – Fortaleza 1 (3) x (4) 1 Resende-RJ

15h – Votuporanguense-SP 2 (5) x (3) 2 Guarani-SP

3pm – Vila Nova-GO 0 x 2 Bahia

3 pm – Fluminense 3 x 1 Francana-SP

15h – Nova Iguaçu-RJ 1 (3) x (5) 1 Railway-SP

15h – Athletico-PR 1 (1) x (3) 1 America-MG

17:15 – Grêmio 2 x 0 Santa Cruz-PE

6pm – Falcon-SE 3×1 Velo Clube

6pm – Mirassol-SP 3 x 1 Atlético-MG

18h – Linense-SP 0 x 2 Sport

7pm – Santos 3×0 Chapadinha-PE

20h – Ponte Preta 1×0 Jacuipense

21:45 – Corinthians 5×0 Ituano-SP

