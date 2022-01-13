Corinthians releases Nanda and goalkeeper does not follow in the club’s youth categories in 2022

Goalkeeper Nanda is no longer part of the base categories of Corinthians Feminino. The 16-year-old archer had her release published in the IDB on Thursday.

in contact with the My Helm, the club’s staff confirmed the departure and stated that, the option for not renewing with the club came from the player. Nanda has not yet announced her next team.

The goalkeeper played 14 matches for Corinthians in 2021. The athlete defended Timão as a starter in the Brazilian Under-16 and Under-18 Championships, being champion in the first and runner-up in the second. Nanda was also part of the São Paulo vice-champion team.

The athlete was an important part for Corinthians to win the Brasileirão Feminino Sub-16. Nanda secured the classification for the decision in a penalty shootout against Minas Brasília. The dispute for the title, against Internacional, happened in the same way.

Nanda was also essential in the penalty shootout in the semifinal of the Brasileirão Feminino Sub-18. After losing the first leg to Ferroviária, Corinthians managed to beat the Araraquara team 3-2 on the return trip and take the decision for a spot in the final to penalties. The goalkeeper saved the opponent’s third hit and, in the next kick, Bell confirmed the classification.

