Corinthians runs over Ituano for Copinha with a devastating start and goals – 01/12/2022

Corinthians is in the third phase of the São Paulo Juniors Cup. With strong support from the fans in São José dos Campos, Timão applied no less than 5 to 0 in Ituano and is still alive in search of the 11th title of the tournament. The triumph was built with an overwhelming start by Alemão and Geovane, who scored even before the tenth minute. In the second half, Keven, Geovane and Varanda completed the tour.

Now with 11 goals in Copinha, Corinthians remains with 100% success in its four games so far. In the third phase, the opponent will be Resende-RJ, who drew with Fortaleza in normal time (1 to 1) and advanced on penalties (4 to 3). It is worth remembering that the teams have already met in the group stage, and the game ended with a 2-1 victory from São Paulo.

Defender with top scorer category

Corinthians started the game taking the reins of the match and practically guaranteed its classification in the first 10 minutes. First with the German defender, who received inside the area and covered the goalkeeper Jean with a touch worthy of a killer striker, just in the eight minute.

Kick turns assist for second goal

Two minutes later, a broken ball there in midfield turned into an excellent pass for another Corinthians goal. In an attempt to ward off the danger, defender Robert resorted to the kick still in the center circle. Giovane was faster than Ituano’s defense, came out free in front of the goal and hit hard with his left leg to swell the nets. Corinthians still had real chances to score the third and fourth goals even before the 30th minute, but it was only almost. On the other hand, without being able to sketch a minimal reaction, Ituano practically did not reach the opposing goal.

Long shots turn victory into a rout

Without taking the foot off in the second half, Corinthians continued in search of more goals. Having the luxury of trying bold plays, the players took turns shooting from distance. In some shots, goalkeeper Jean was unharmed. In others, as in Keven’s kick from outside the area, Ituano’s shirt 1 even slipped, but ended up seeing the ball find the left corner of his goal. Minutes later, Jean rebounded on Reginaldo’s shot, and, for his misfortune, Geovane was in the small area to score Corinthians’ fourth goal (and his second in the game).

Balcony closes rout with goal

One of the players who came on in the second half was Rodrigo Varanda. And it was his, perhaps, the most beautiful goal of the night. When receiving inside the area, the attacker took the marking with a light touch, lifted the ball once again and kicked from the right in the goalkeeper’s corner. Goal to close the score and Corinthians’ hand full rout. 5 to 0 final score.