Corinthians thrashes Ituano on a night of goals and qualifies for the third phase of Copinha

On Wednesday night, Corinthians returned to the field and qualified for the third phase of Copinha. At Martins Pereira, Timãozinho beat Ituano 5-0, with goals from Alemão, Giovane (twice), Keven and Rodrigo Varanda.

The match started with Diogo Siston’s team very connected. Therefore, it didn’t take long to open the scoring with Alemão, in the eighth minute, and increase with Giovane, in the 11th minute. After that, the duel became more disputed, but Corinthians continued to dominate the game. In the second stage, Keven, Giovane, again, and Rodrigo Varanda increased the score.

Alvinegra schedule: Corinthians returns to the field for the third phase of Copinha against Resende, from Rio de Janeiro. The match takes place on Friday at 21:45, again in São José.

Escalation

Diogo Siston had only one casualty in the team: Luis Mandaca, who felt it during the warm-up. In this way, the team went to the field with: Alan Gobetti, Léo Mana, Alemão, Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Vitor, Matheus Araújo, Biro and Keven; Giovanni and Felipe Augusto.

My Helm

On the other hand, Ituano was selected with: Jian Kayo, Madison, Guilherme, Bryan, Thiago; Vitor Andrade, Kaique Clemente, Calebe, Wender, Aluisio; Reiner.

And the game?

First time

Corinthians started the game without mercy. After creating two good chances with Keven before the opening five minutes, Diogo Siston’s team opened the scoring with eight minutes. Biro tried to throw, but the ball deflected and left for Alemão. The defender hit first to make the first of the Timão.

Two minutes later, one more. Robert Renan threw it with a trivela, the ball passed through Ituano’s defense and Giovane took the opportunity to score Timão’s second, in a beautiful goal from the centre-forward.

After the goals, Corinthians did not stop and continued on top of Ituano. At 17, Giovane received a pass from Vitor, but kicked it out. Two minutes later, Biro and Maná made a good score, but the winger saw Jian Kayo make a good save to prevent the third.

Even slowing down a bit, Timãozinho continued on the attack. At 22 minutes, Guilherme Biro hit placed, but the ball passed grazing the post of Ituano. Soon after, Keven crossed, but Felipe Augusto and Giovane could not complete the goal.

In the final minutes, Ituano started to frequent the attacking field more. Missing, Thiago Pereira took a risk, but the ball went far from Alan Gobetti’s goal. Kaique Clemente also tried, but the ball did not scare him.

In the last offensive act, Ituano arrived once again. Aluisio received on the sideline and hit cross, but Alan Gobetti only followed without major problems.

Second time

Due to the good first half, coach Diogo Siston did not make any changes at halftime. Corinthians continued with its game proposal and continued in the attacking field of the Itu team.

The first chance of the complementary stage belonged to Corinthians. After a good exchange of passes between the attacking players, Keven passed the defender and took a risk from outside the area, but Jian Kayo made a calm defense.

After the good initial pressure from Corinthians, Ituano tried to scare again, but was not successful. The team from the interior of São Paulo even had two corners, but did not take any danger in both.

Timãozinho returned to scare on two occasions with Guilherme Biro. In his last minutes on the field, shirt 20 made two shots from outside the area, but the Ituano goalkeeper made two good saves.

With 17 minutes, Diogo Siston made his first two exchanges: Rodrigo Varanda and Riquelme entered the vacancies of Felipe Augusto and Guilherme Biro. Soon after the exchanges, Corinthians scored the third. Riquelme played for Keven, who hit a beautiful shot from outside the area to increase the score in São José.

In Ituano’s first dangerous arrival, Alan Gobetti made a great save. Madison appeared free in the small area, but the goalkeeper of Timão made a great save in the reflex to prevent the goal of the opposing team.

Despite the scare, Corinthians reacted and scored the fourth. Reginaldo took a risk from afar, the goalkeeper gave a rebound and Giovane, alone, just pushed into the back of the net. After the goal, Diogo Siston made three more changes to Corinthians: Ryan in the place of Vitor, Belezi in the place of Alemão and Pedro in the place of Keven.

Once again after the exchanges, Corinthians increased the score. Rodrigo Varanda received on the side of the area, gave two hats in a row and finished strong to score the fifth for Timão.

Siston’s last exchange was in the offensive sector. After scoring two goals, Giovane was substituted for Pedrinho’s entry. After the last change, the game was lukewarm and neither team created new chances to change the score.

Corinthians 5 x 0 Ituano technical sheet

Competition: So Paulo Junior Football Cup

Place: Doctor Mário Martins Pereira Municipal Stadium, São José dos Campos, SP

Date: January 12, 2022 (Wednesday)

Time: 21:45 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Tiago de Mattos da Silva

Assistants: Osvaldo Apipe de Medeiros Filho and Denis Matheus Afonso Ferreira

goals: Alemo, Keven Vinicius, Giovane (twice), Rodrigo Varanda (Corinthians)

Yellow card: Calebe Souza (Ituano)

CORINTHIANS: Alan Gobetti; Lo Mana, Alemo (Lucas Belezi), Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Vitor (Ryan), Matheus Arajo, Guilherme Biro (Riquelme) and Keven Vinicius (Pedro); Giovane (Pedrinho) and Felipe Augusto (Rodrigo Varanda).

Technician: Diogo Siston

ITUANO: Jian Kayo; Madison (Luis Miguel), Guiilherme, Bryan, Thiago Pereira (Gustavo), Vitor Andr, Calebe Souza (Pedro), Kaique Clemente (Alemo), Aluisio (Vinicius), Wender (Gustavo Bispo) and Reidiner.

Technician: Luiz Antonio

