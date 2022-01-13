Corinthians training has tactical activity and reinforcements return to the field

Corinthians held its third training session this Wednesday in the 2022 pre-season. The work at CT Joaquim Grava, which was attended by the press, was marked by tactical activities and the return of Renato Augusto and Willian.

The pair had tested positive for Covid-19 in the first tests carried out. Willian’s diagnosis was made in the re-performance, while Renato Augusto already had the diagnosis before the cast returned to CT. After being away from the lawns, the duo returned to activities, as new results were negative. As they were left out of the first two days of training, the two did specific work and physical evaluations.

During the work period, coach Sylvinho took the opportunity to talk to the press. Before starting activities with the ball, the alvinegro cast performed the classic warm-up on Field 1.

To continue, the commission divided the athletes into four groups. Two of the groups performed a circuit with the ball under the command of the physical preparation team, while the other two performed minigames on a reduced field. The work period ended with strength work at the gym in the afternoon.

Corinthians will return to training next Thursday, in the afternoon. The alvinegro cast prepares for the season debut on January 25th, when Timão faces Ferroviária at Neo Química Arena, at 21:00, for the São Paulo Championship.

