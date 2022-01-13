Coritiba announces Guillermo De Lo Santos and drives fans crazy on the web: “Chegou o brabo”

After accessing the elite of the Brasileirão, Coritiba continues to strengthen its team to compete in the national tournament, which this season will begin in April. Until the afternoon of this Wednesday (13), Coxa had already hired strikers Pablo García and Alef Manga, in addition to midfielder Régis and left-back Egídio.

However, on the night of this Wednesday (13), the Campeoníssimo presented another reinforcement. This is defender Guillermo De Lo Santos. The player was a special request from coach Gustavo Morinigo. To bring the Uruguayan, the team from Paraná had to win the competition from Barcelona de Guayaquil.

Coritiba fans went crazy with the arrival of the defender: “The brat has arrived. In addition to the good numbers, he is a great defender. Technical, strength without disloyalty and much faster than the defenders of the squad. Congratulations to Coritiba, who made an excellent move in the market by practically taking him out of Barcelona where the fans were already waiting for him”, said the fanatical supporter Coxa Branca.

Guillermo de Lo Santos debuted in Uruguayan football, where he played for Clube Atlético Cerro from 2011 to 2013. Soon after, he went to Nacional where he stayed for two seasons before moving to Defensor Sporting. Finally, the athlete also played at Universidad Católica, in Ecuador.