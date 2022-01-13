Countries where tipping is an offense

1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Tipping has become a political issue in the UK

In the UK, bar and restaurant owners are about to be banned from keeping tips left by customers to employees.

The government wants to make the practice illegal, as many workers rely on bonuses to increase their income.

But not every country in the world takes the matter as seriously as the British, who are believed to have “invented” the custom of tipping in the 17th century — originally as an aristocratic practice of giving small gifts to the “lower classes”.

Today, gratuities are a widespread habit around the world, although they are entangled in a nation’s culture and values.

In some places, people may even be offended if they are tipped.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, In countries like the United States, tips make up a significant part of workers’ wages.

United States

A common joke among Americans is that just filing tax returns is more confusing than tipping.

Gratuities were imported into the country in the 19th century, when wealthy Americans began traveling to Europe.

The custom was initially frowned upon, and critics called it undemocratic, accusing tippers of creating a working class that “begged for favors”.

In the 21st century, you’ll still find Americans debating the pros and cons of the practice.

But tipping is now completely ingrained in their minds: economist Ofer Azar estimated in 2007 that $42 billion was given to service providers in the restaurant business alone.

In the US, tips are an important addition to salary.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Tipping was frowned upon in China and is still not a widespread practice.

China

Like many Asian countries, China largely has a culture of not accepting tips — for decades, the practice was banned and considered bribery. To this day, it remains relatively uncommon.

In restaurants frequented by the local population, customers do not leave gratuities.

The exceptions are restaurants that cater primarily to foreign tourists and hotels with a similar international clientele (even then, it is only acceptable to tip bellboys).

Another exception is leaving gratuities for tour guides and tour bus drivers.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Tipping a waiter can be offensive in Japan

Japan

Japan’s intricate system of etiquette includes gratuities. It’s socially acceptable on occasions like weddings, funerals, and special events — but in more common situations, it can actually make the recipient feel unappreciated.

The philosophy is that you should expect good service before anything else.

Even on occasions when tips are expected, the practice follows a protocol that includes handing the money in special envelopes as a sign of gratitude and respect.

Hotel staff, who are almost universally cordial and helpful, are trained to politely decline tips.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, France was one of the first countries to adopt a service charge at restaurants.

France

In 1955, France passed a law requiring restaurants to add a service charge to bills—a practice that then became common in Europe and other parts of the world—as a way to improve waiters’ salaries and make them less expensive. tip dependent.

However, tipping has remained customary, despite research showing that younger generations of French tend not to tip.

In 2014, 15% of French consumers said they would “never tip”, a percentage twice as high as the previous year.

South Africa

The Rainbow Nation appears here because of a specific service that is not normally contemplated in many countries: that of watching cars or “flanelinhas”.

It is an informal industry that has grown in proportion to South Africa’s unemployment rate — now at 25 percent — and consists primarily of individuals who help drivers find parking spaces and guard their vehicles.

According to official statistics, nearly 140 cars were stolen every day in the country last year.

Paying less than $1 for the service is not the issue here: the debate in South Africa is that the process is almost entirely unregulated and there are no guarantees that either side will fulfill their end of the bargain.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The ‘flanelinhas’ generated a debate in South Africa

Switzerland

It is often said that people in Switzerland round up bills and leave tips for hotel staff and professionals like hairdressers.

However, the country has one of the highest minimum wages in the world: waiters, for example, earn more than $4,000 a month.

Therefore, they are not as dependent on tips as their American counterparts.

India

Many restaurants in India charge service fees on the bill, so it is considered normal not to leave a tip.

Otherwise, the etiquette is to leave 15% to 20% of the value.

It is not uncommon to find restaurants that display anti-tip signs.

A 2015 survey found that Indians were among the top tippers in Asia, second only to Bangladesh and Thailand.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Singapore officials are not very fond of tips

Singapore

While small donations are not offensive in hotels, restaurants and taxis, gratuities can be a sensitive issue in Singapore.

The government website states that “tipping is not a way of life” on the island.

Egypt

Tipping is deeply ingrained in Egypt, where tipping is known as baksheesh.

Wealthy Egyptians regularly tip all kinds of contractors, from waiters to gas station attendants.

Bonuses are welcome in an economy with an unemployment rate of over 10% and where the informal sector contributes nearly 40% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Egypt’s dependence on the informal sector has intensified the ‘baksheesh’ culture

Will

Visitors to Iran can come across the ritual of taroof — the practice of deference where payment is initially declined as a matter of politeness — which can even happen in taxi rides, where the driver will initially refuse to accept payment.

But it won’t happen with a tip: gratuities for services are part of everyday life.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Complex ‘taroof’ ritual does not apply to tips in Iran

Russia

During the Soviet era, tipping was unacceptable in Russia — it was considered a means of belittling the working class.

But the Russians have a word for it — chayeviye (“for tea”).

Tipping came back in the 2000s. Even so, older people may find the practice offensive.

Argentina

Tipping a waiter after eating a good steak with Malbec wine won’t cause any problems in Argentina — although in fact it’s illegal for the food and hospitality industries under a 2004 labor law.

Even so, tips exist and can correspond to up to 40% of an Argentine waiter’s income.