Court gives green light to process to separate Facebook | Social networks

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago

The US competition authority (FTC) has received the green light from the courts to proceed with the lawsuit that will decide whether the Meta group has to be separated. Currently, Mark Zuckerberg’s parent company owns the social networks Facebook and Instagram, the messaging services WhatsApp and Messenger, the digital wallet Novi and the virtual reality company Oculus. For the FTC, it is too much power: the Meta group must give up Instagram and WhatsApp.

