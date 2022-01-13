Court gives green light to process to separate Facebook | Social networks

The US competition authority (FTC) has received the green light from the courts to proceed with the lawsuit that will decide whether the Meta group has to be separated. Currently, Mark Zuckerberg’s parent company owns the social networks Facebook and Instagram, the messaging services WhatsApp and Messenger, the digital wallet Novi and the virtual reality company Oculus. For the FTC, it is too much power: the Meta group must give up Instagram and WhatsApp.

This is the second time the FTC has tried to pursue a lawsuit to separate Zuckerberg’s companies. The FTC first tried to sue Facebook, which has been called Meta since October, during Donald Trump’s administration. At the time, Judge James Boasberg, of the Federal Court of Columbia, rejected the request, considering that the FTC did not have sufficient arguments to separate the Meta group. The company entered the billionaires’ club after the opinion was released, surpassing a billion dollars in market capitalization. This Tuesday, Boasberg’s decision was different.

“The core theory of legal action remains essentially unchanged. THE [FTC] continues to claim that Facebook has a monopoly on the PSN services market [Redes sociais privadas] and that it has illegally maintained that monopoly”, wrote James Boasberg, in the document announcing the decision. “The facts used this time to strengthen the theories, however, are much more robust and detailed”, continues the judge, noting that the US agency faces a “big task” to prove the allegations.

According to the FTC, the Meta group forces the monopoly by acquiring potential competitors (such as Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014) and by preventing rival services from working and being compatible with Meta services (i.e., lack of interoperability).

The federal court did not validate the interoperability criticism, noting that the social network Facebook does not block access to its platform by competing applications to maintain dominance and that any such practices were abandoned in 2018. However, the FTC has the green light to defend. the separation of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook based on the purchase of rival services.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company remains confident. “Today’s decision narrows the scope of the FTC case,” reads a Meta group’s response to the press. “[A decisão] also recognizes that the agency [FTC] faces a ‘big task’.”

Boasberg notes that it is impossible to predict the future of the FTC lawsuit at this point. “The Court refuses to participate in speculation [sobre o resultado da acção judicial],” Boasberg said in a statement, noting that the FTC “delivered a plausible request” and must move forward.

The Meta group has until January 25th to formulate a response to the FTC’s accusations.