Covid-19: Brazil receives 1st batch of Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years | Campinas and Region

In the early hours of this Thursday (13), at 4:48 am, Brazil received the first batch of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children from 5 to 11 years. the shipment, with 1.248 million doses, landed at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP).

See how the distribution in the states will be

On Monday (10), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, reported that Pfizer will bring forward the delivery of 600,000 doses. With that, the The total number of vaccines scheduled to arrive in January rose from 3.7 million to 4.3 million.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography Statistics (IBGE), Brazil has about 20.5 million children in this age group.

1 of 2 Plane with doses of Pfizer vaccine for children arrives at Viracopos airport — Photo: Reproduction/ALFTV-REC. FEDERAL Plane with doses of Pfizer vaccine for children arrives at Viracopos airport — Photo: Reproduction/ALFTV-REC. FEDERAL

According to the government, childhood vaccination will take place:

in descending order of age (from the oldest to the youngest children), with priority for those with comorbidity or permanent disability and for quilombola and indigenous children;

without the need for written authorization, provided that the father, mother or guardian accompanies the child at the time of vaccination;

with an interval of eight weeks – a period longer than that provided for in the package insert, of three weeks.

2 of 2 Pfizer vaccine bottles in pediatric version (orange) and from 12 years old (purple) — Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP Pfizer vaccine vials in pediatric version (orange) and from 12 years old (purple) — Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP

The vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years has differences from the one applied to adults. Therefore, the federal government acquired a specific version of the product with different dosages and vials (pictured above), despite the fact that the active ingredient is the same.

The same authorization for use has already been granted by the FDA and the EMA (U.S. and European Union health regulatory agencies).

As of October 2021, Pfizer said the vaccine is safe and over 90.7% effective at preventing infections in children ages 5 to 11. The study followed 2,268 children ages 5 to 11 who received two doses of the vaccine or placebo, three weeks apart.

From December 24th to January 2nd, anyone could participate, by filling out an online form, in the consultation which, according to the folder, was open to “duly substantiated contributions”.

Already on January 3, Queiroga anticipated that pediatric doses would arrive in Brazil in the second half of this month. Without presenting an application schedule, the minister also said that the vaccine will be available to parents who want to immunize their children.

Last Wednesday (4), the Ministry of Health presented the results of the public consultation and also invited entities and professionals related to the subject to a public hearing. Medical and scientific societies have advocated vaccinating children.