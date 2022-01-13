Covid-19: compounds present in marijuana can block virus entry into cells

Some compounds present in marijuana have been shown to be able to prevent the entry of the Covid-19 virus into human cells. However, smoking the drug does not cause this effect, according to the result of a survey at Oregon State University in the United States.

According to the researchers, the compounds are cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) that bind to the spike protein of the Covid-19 virus. With this, an important stage of the infection is blocked, which could be an interesting means for a drug against the coronavirus.

publicity

“These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and many hemp extracts,” said study leader Richard van Breemen. “They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and they have a good safety profile in humans.”

Precursors of other compounds

CBDA and CBGA are produced by the hemp plant as precursors to CBD and CBG, which are substances better known to the general public. However, they have some fundamental differences, which make the final products not have the same effect.

In a controlled environment, marijuana compounds have been shown to be effective against variants that cause more serious infections, such as alpha and beta variants. However, further studies are still needed to check the effectiveness of the substances against the strains that are currently dominant: delta and ômicron.

“These variants are well known to avoid antibodies against the early SARS-CoV-2 strain, which is obviously of concern,” said Breemen. According to him, this is a potential flaw of the first generation of vaccines, which depend on the spike protein of the original strain as an antigen.

Cannabinoids + Vaccines

Cannabinoids must be given in conjunction with vaccines. Image: Studio Romantic / Shutterstock

Breemen also argues that if the compounds present in marijuana were effective against the alpha and beta variants, this trend is expected to extend to other existing strains, such as delta and omicron, and even against variants that may emerge in the future.

Read more:

Van Breemen noted, however, that resistant variants of the compound could emerge in a scenario where cannabinoids are widely used. So he recommends a treatment that combines CBDA/CBGA with vaccines, which should make it very difficult for the viruses to infect people.

Via: New York Post

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!