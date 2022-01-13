Covid-19: Government details new rules of the Living Plan

Indicators of respiratory diseases continue to accelerate, with an increase in positivity for the new coronavirus

The state secretaries of Health, André Longo, and of Tourism and Leisure, Rodrigo Novaes, participated, on the morning of this Tuesday (11.01), in a press conference to detail the new rules in the plan for coexistence with Covid-19 in Pernambuco. , focusing on services where mask removal is recurrent. Epidemiological data were also updated.

The new rules will take effect from next Friday (14.01) until January 31. In food services, the vaccination passport with two doses or a single dose will be required for people up to 54 years of age and, from the age of 55, also the booster. The number of people per table cannot exceed 20. The measure is valid for restaurants, bars and cafeterias, including malls and shopping centers.

In cinemas, theaters and museums, the vaccination passport rule is the same as for food services. The distance of 1 meter between people who are not from the same family nucleus must also be respected. If there are more than 300 people in the environment, the presentation of a negative test for Covid-19 will still be required, with 24 hours in advance for antigen tests and 72 hours for RT-PCR tests.

For events, there was a reduction in the allowed audience. Now, the limit is up to 3 thousand people in open spaces, 1 thousand in closed spaces or 50% of the capacity of the place, whichever is less. In addition to the proof of vaccination with two doses or a single dose for those who are up to 54 years old and the booster for those who are over 55, there will also be a need to present the negative test for Covid for events with more than 300 people – remembering that the exam must be 24 hours in advance in the case of rapid antigen test and 72 hours in advance for RT-PCR exams.

Events scheduled for this weekend will already need to be readjusted to these new rules. “These measures aim to reduce viral circulation and protect our population, encouraging vaccination. And, to ensure that they are complied with, we are also going to strengthen inspections”, said Longo. He also highlighted all the work being done to expand beds, but recalled that “only with the efforts of the State Government we will not be able to protect the population. Either everyone cooperates, or we will have loss of life and much more suffering.”

The secretary of Tourism and Leisure of Pernambuco, Rodrigo Novaes, said that these “are difficult decisions, they are decisions that require responsibility on the part of the public power, on the part of the State Government, but extremely necessary, in view of prioritizing health. and the life of Pernambuco. We need to follow with all the care, with the use of a mask, with the care with hygiene, respect for the protocols and the measures that are being announced so that we can, once again, face this difficult time, so that we manage to protect the precious health of the people of Pernambuco”.

Novaes also reinforced solidarity and understanding of the events sector, which is formed by a complex chain of people, formal and informal, and called on the public to immunize themselves against Covid-19. ” What will tell us how we will face this new Ômicron strain should be exactly vaccination. If the population is vaccinated, we have everything to face it in a simpler, easier way, but still with all the care”, he pointed out.

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SCENARIO

According to the indicators, respiratory diseases in Pernambuco continue to accelerate. In the first epidemiological week of 2022 alone, 1,419 cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Srag) were reported, meaning a growth of 50% in one week and 138% in 15 days. This increase in illnesses had a direct impact on requests for ICU beds: there were 805 requests in this first epidemiological week, representing an increase of only 2% in one week, but 82% in 15 days.

“In this scenario of strong pressure on the health network, we will continue to put into practice, by determination of Governor Paulo Câmara, our contingency plan, with an intense mobilization of beds to guarantee assistance to the population. In less than 20 days, there are already 480 new beds for cases of Srag, 213 of which are in the ICU. This corresponds to the capacity of at least 2 large field hospitals. And we continue to work daily to minimize the impacts of this acceleration of respiratory diseases and save lives. In the next few days, we expect to open at least another 500 beds, 290 of which are in the ICU”, said secretary André Longo.

VIRAL CIRCULATION

At the moment, in addition to the influenza epidemic, Pernambuco confirmed the circulation of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19, considered to have a greater potential for contamination, which can worsen the scenario due to the large number of people with delayed vaccination. To give you an idea, the positivity of rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 in testing centers was 15% last Monday (10.01), while on December 28, 2021 it was only 3%.

“Our big problem today is the large volume of vulnerable people, which can generate a very strong wave of hospitalizations. I say it again: against Ômicron, having just one dose is the same as being unprotected. We need at least two doses, but we still have over 500,000 people with this second dose overdue. For people over 55 years old and also for people with pre-existing illnesses, the booster dose is crucial to increase protection and reduce the chance of the person becoming infected or reinfected. Despite this, 40% of the elderly who took the first two doses still need to take this booster dose to have more robust protection against the Ômicron variant”, highlighted the secretary.

In addition to vaccination, the population also needs to pay attention to all health rules to avoid new respiratory infections and overload the health network. “If you have any flu symptoms, even if very mild, try to get tested for Covid-19 and, regardless of the result, self-isolate until the symptoms end. I know that after almost 2 years of a pandemic, many are tired, but strengthening care is a matter of protection and respect for life. The pandemic, unfortunately, is not over yet and the next few days can be very serious. Therefore, each attitude will count for us to be able to save more lives and avoid the collapse of the health network”, said Longo. People who have had contact with symptomatic cases must also follow the same rules, with self-isolation and testing.

Photos: Heudes Regis/SEI