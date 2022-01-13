Covid-19 loses infection capacity 20 minutes after being airborne?

THE Covid-19 loses 90% of its infectivity about 20 minutes after being airborne, with the biggest loss occurring in the first five minutes, points out a study carried out by a British university, which has not yet been peer-reviewed.

“The greatest risk of exposure is when one person is close to another,” said Jonathan Reid, director of the Aerosol Research Center at the University of Bristol and lead author of the study. The expert warns that people have been focused on the issue of poorly ventilated spaces and airborne transmission and that this is not the biggest problem.

The researchers developed devices through which they created tiny particles with viruses. According to the British newspaper, they made them “gently levitate between two electric rings for five seconds to 20 minutes, while rigorously controlling the temperature, humidity and UV light intensity of the environment”.

The findings suggest that as the viral particles leave the “relatively humid and carbon dioxide-rich conditions of the lungs”, they lose the ability to infect so easily. When the humidity is less than 50% – similar to the air found in many offices – the virus loses half its ability to infect in 10 seconds. In environments with 90% humidity, the decline in infection is more gradual, with 52% of particles remaining infectious after five minutes, dropping to around 10% at 20 minutes.

On the other hand, the air temperature seems to make no difference, which puts to rest the theory that the transmission of the virus is lower in the warmer months.

Also Read: Ibuprofen vs. Paracetamol: Which is most effective against Ómicron?