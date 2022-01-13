Covid cases break record in the world, with 3.6 million records

Amid the spread of the omicron variant, the world has recorded a new record of Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, with 3.67 million infections accounted for. The data are from yesterday and were released today by Our World in Data, a project linked to the University of Oxford. It is the 5th daily record of new infections in the last 10 days.

The United States leads the ranking, with 894,900 registered cases. Then comes India, with 442,100 infections – the country’s record of cases until then was 414,188 registered on May 6, 2021, amid the proliferation of the delta variant.

US President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, predicted yesterday that “the omicron, with its extraordinary and unprecedented degree of efficiency in transmissibility, will eventually catch almost everyone.”

But he added that once the country emerges from its current wave, it will transition to a future of living with the virus, with vaccines that should reduce serious illness for the majority and effective treatments available for the most vulnerable.

Hospitalizations for covid-19 in the country grew by about 33%, and deaths were up about 40% from a week earlier, said the director of the CDC (Centers for Control and Prevention) yesterday.

Rochelle Walenksy said US Covid-19 cases, driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant, are expected to peak in the coming weeks.

The recent rise in Covid-19 deaths is likely a late effect of the delta variant, which was on the rise before the omicron took over the United States in December, Walensky said.

Brazil appears in 9th

Brazil reappeared among the 10 countries with the most infected, despite the blackout of data and instability in the Ministry of Health’s systems. The platform recorded more than 87,000 cases in the country.

The number is a little lower than that recorded by the press consortium from which the UOL part — there were 88,464 known positive tests for the disease. The number is the highest on record since July 2, six months ago.

See below the 10 countries with the most confirmed cases of covid-19:

United States: 894,971 India: 442,137 France: 361,719 Italy: 196,205 Spain: 179,125 Australia: 175,271 Argentina: 131,082 United Kingdom: 129,980 Brazil: 87,873 Germany: 86,232

deaths

Despite the explosion in the number of infected due to the omicron variant, the number of deaths does not grow at the same rate. In the last 24 hours, 9,100 deaths were officially recorded.

The record for deaths in 24 hours in the world remains from January 20, 2021: 18,062.

The average number of deaths in the last 7 days is 6,700 deaths, below the first wave of the pandemic in April 2020 (when it peaked at 7,100).

See below the 10 countries with the most confirmed deaths from covid-19:

United States: 2,421 India: 822 Russia: 729 Poland: 684 United Kingdom: 400 Germany: 317 Italy: 313 France: 246 Ukraine: 209 Mexico: 190

* With AFP and Reuters