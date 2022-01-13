Covid loses 90% of its ability to infect after 20 minutes in the air, study shows

+



According to research, as the viral particles leave the relatively humid, carbon dioxide-rich conditions of the lungs, they quickly lose water and dry out (Photo: Getty Images)

THE coronavirus loses 90% of its infection capacity after 20 minutes after being airborne – with most of the loss occurring in the first five minutes. The discovery is part of a study carried out by the Aerosol Research Center at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom.

According to Jonathan Reid, lead author of the work, the results indicate that the greatest danger of transmission may be related to the proximity between people. “The biggest risk of exposure is when you’re close to someone,” says Reid.

“When you move away, not only is the aerosol diluted, but there is also less infectious virus because it loses some of its infectivity,” adds the researcher.

know more

According to a report by The Guardian, so far, assumptions about how long the virus survives in the air have been based on studies that involved spraying it into sealed containers, called Goldberg drums.

Using this method, researchers from the United States found that the pathogen could still be detected after three hours. The problem is that such experiments don’t accurately reproduce what happens when we cough or breathe.

To assess the actual condition, researchers at the University of Bristol have developed a device that allows them to generate any number of tiny virus-containing particles and gently levitate them between two electrical rings for 5 seconds to 20 minutes. At the same time, the temperature, humidity and UV rays in its surroundings were controlled.

“This is the first time that anyone can actually simulate what happens to the aerosol during the exhalation process,” Reid said.

The Guardian points out that the work, not yet peer-reviewed, suggested that as viral particles leave the relatively humid, carbon dioxide-rich conditions of the lungs, they rapidly lose water and dry up. The transition to lower carbon dioxide levels is still associated with a rapid rise in pH.

These two factors, according to the researchers, interrupt the ability of the virus to infect human cells. But the speed at which the particles dry varies according to the relative humidity of the surrounding air.

Air humidity and transmissibility

By analysis, when it was less than 50% – similar to the relatively dry air found in many offices, for example – the virus lost about half of its infectivity in five seconds. At 90% humidity – the equivalent of a full steam room or shower – 52% of the particles remain infectious after five minutes, dropping to around 10% after 20 minutes.

The result also indicated that air temperature made no difference in viral infectivity, contradicting the widely held belief that transmission is lower at high temperatures.

“That means if I’m meeting friends for lunch at a pub today, the main thing [risco] it will probably be me broadcasting to my friends or my friends broadcasting to me, rather than being broadcast from someone on the other side of the room,” Reid reported. “This highlights the importance of wearing a mask in situations where people cannot physically distance themselves,” he added.

The same effects were seen in the three variants of Sars-CoV-2 that the team has tested so far. Experiments with the omicron should begin in the coming weeks.

Want to check out exclusive content from BUSINESS season? Get access to the digital version.