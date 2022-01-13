Covid patients in the ICU did not want to be vaccinated, says doctor who refused

Covid-19 cases in the ICU are from unvaccinated patients, says a doctor who refused an invitation to take over the Ministry of Health in the Bolsonaro government. Ludhmila Hajjar also stated that “many say they are sorry, but it is already too late”

Ludhmila Hajjar, a cardiologist, was quoted to replace Pazuello in Health, but declined the invitation (Image: Marcus Leoni)

Ludhmila Hajjar, an intensive care physician and cardiologist, said that patients with covid-19 in ICUs are those who have not taken the vaccine against the disease. She also drew attention to the high number of health professionals infected in the new wave of cases, as a result of the Ômicron variant.

“ICUs are currently only with cases of covid among the unvaccinated. Those who are immunized hardly go beyond outpatient care,” said the doctor in an interview with the newspaper. The globe.

While people immunized against covid-19 have mild forms of the disease, the unvaccinated, on the other hand, can feel the impact more intensely. “The most expressive variable in relation to the profile of the disease has definitely been the unvaccinated.”

“As an intensivist, I have seen more and more inpatients regret not having been vaccinated. They arrive with the severe form of the disease, they regret it, but it is too late.”

In March 2021, Ludhmila was quoted to take over the Ministry of Health in place of Eduardo Pazuello. The doctor, however, refused President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) invitation.

Collapse in the health system

Ludhmila Hajjar projects that hospitals will soon be full. “In a week, health systems will collapse in Brazil”, predicts the doctor.

“Most doctors and nurses were immunized with two doses of CoronaVac and booster from Pfizer. CoronaVac was very important in the beginning, compared to the lack of others. But it doesn’t protect like the others against new variants. Many of us will be infected. In a milder way compared to what was seen a year ago, when there were no immunizations in Brazil. Even so, we will be removed”, he declared.

At Hospital das Clínicas, where the doctor works, there are already 56 health professionals on sick leave with covid-19. “We have very close physical contact with patients, the risk of transmission is high even more when it comes to the omicron, which has a very high rate of contamination. Reducing the quarantine time I think is responsible and this could help to cover embezzlement. But at least seven days of leave would be prudent”, he opines.

With the increase in cases, Ludhmila said that the use of masks should remain mandatory, even in open places. “At this moment, with the number of infected people on the rise, with the emergence of new variants, and even with inequality in the application of vaccines, I am against abolishing the use of masks, simple, available and effective measures against covid-19.”