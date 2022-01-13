Covid: What China’s zero-tolerance strategy against coronavirus looks like

China says it is taking all necessary security measures against the coronavirus for the 2022 Winter Olympics, which start next month.

So what is being planned for the event and how successful was China’s “zero tolerance” policy against covid?

Stricter measures than at the Tokyo Olympics

China is making a big effort to keep the virus out of the country.

The Chinese government has said that foreign visitors will be barred — only residents of mainland China will be allowed to attend the events, on the condition that they remain in quarantine when they return home. People are advised not to travel to the capital from other parts of the country.

