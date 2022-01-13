Covid: What China’s zero-tolerance strategy against coronavirus looks like

Kai Wang and Wanyuan Song

BBC Reality Check

12 January 2022

Credit, Reuters photo caption, China is making a big effort to keep the virus out of the country

China says it is taking all necessary security measures against the coronavirus for the 2022 Winter Olympics, which start next month.

So what is being planned for the event and how successful was China’s “zero tolerance” policy against covid?

Stricter measures than at the Tokyo Olympics

China is making a big effort to keep the virus out of the country.

The Chinese government has said that foreign visitors will be barred — only residents of mainland China will be allowed to attend the events, on the condition that they remain in quarantine when they return home. People are advised not to travel to the capital from other parts of the country.

One of the measures was the creation of “bubbles”: press, athletes and observers were separated into three separate bubbles – anyone who enters these bubbles must be fully vaccinated or spend 21 days in quarantine, according to the rules.

Tests for covid are carried out daily, and masks are mandatory at all times.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, High-speed trains will operate within a closed transport system for the Olympics

Nobody can leave the bubbles. Foreign participants will enter them on arrival in China and will remain in their bubble until they leave the country.

Local support staff, including volunteers, cooks and drivers, are also part of a sealed bubble. They will not have physical contact with the outside world, even with their families.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Wuhan was closed for nearly three months at the start of the pandemic

This system applies not only to housing, hospitals and venues intended to serve the Olympics, but also to transport links.

There are closed-loop airports and high-speed rail systems (given that most of the main competition venues are outside of Beijing).

All vehicles designated for the Olympics have been given a special red label on the front, and local traffic authorities have even advised the public to “avoid contact” if there is a traffic accident with them. Garbage will be kept in temporary storage places to avoid cross-infection.

What is already in place for virus prevention?

Travel in and out of China is severely restricted for foreigners, and there have been restrictions on domestic movement since the start of the pandemic.

Any travelers from abroad who are allowed to enter China are screened on arrival and sent to government-designated hotels for a mandatory quarantine of at least two weeks.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, All international passengers must have temperature checks before disembarking

In most cities, the next step is to carry out a seven-day hotel or home quarantine and then a seven-day monitoring period, during which the visitor cannot mingle with other people and has to submit information. regular reports about your health status to local authorities.

China has stopped issuing and renewing passports for “non-urgent purposes” for its own citizens, both at home and abroad, to further minimize international travel.

There are also strict controls on movement between Chinese cities (and sometimes even between neighborhoods) with more mandatory periods of self-isolation for those allowed to travel.

With the Games approaching, China has implemented lockdowns in some cities where cases have been detected.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Xi’an residents gather to collect essentials after city was closed

During the entire event, people are only allowed to leave for “urgent matters”, such as going to the hospital. Surveillance by the police and local volunteers is also being stepped up, with severe penalties for those who break the rules.

Residents could be evacuated from their homes at short notice and sent to quarantine facilities if infections are detected during a mass testing campaign. All non-essential businesses are closed except for food stores and a few other essential vendors.

Schools are closed and public transport is suspended, with almost all vehicle movement prohibited.

Does ‘zero tolerance’ work?

Given this, China has had remarkable success in containing the pandemic.

Since the end of 2019, the country has recorded just over 4,600 deaths (according to the Our World in Data platform, linked to the University of Oxford, England).

In the United States, there were 830,000 deaths. And in Brazil, just over 620 thousand.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Temperature checks are mandatory in many locations

Per million people, that’s about three deaths in China, compared to 2,500 in the US and 2,940 in Brazil.

Infections recorded in China were also very low, rarely exceeding 150 a day across the country during the pandemic.

There were those who expressed doubts about the accuracy of the official data, but it seems clear that the infection and mortality rates were low when compared to other countries. China’s National Health Commission says that 85% of its population is now fully vaccinated.

Despite this, China is one of the few countries that follows a “zero tolerance” policy for Covid, regardless of the cost to personal freedoms and the economy.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Checkpoints and barricades are set up outside neighborhoods in Xi’an, which is under lockdown.

Cost

Other countries, such as Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, modified their strict adherence to this approach in late 2021. The delta variant was taking hold anyway, and these countries were also able to increase their vaccination rates.

Cases have increased in these three countries, but the hope is that sufficient vaccination will keep serious illness and deaths at manageable levels.

In the case of China, there must be concerns that the country could be at risk of widespread outbreaks if its strict controls are lifted too quickly.