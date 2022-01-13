Covid: when a person with an omicron is no longer contagious, with or without symptoms – 01/13/2022

Many countries around the world are seeing a drastic increase in the number of covid cases, driven by the omicron, a new variant of the virus.

As it spreads, the signs are that there are fewer hospitalizations and deaths than in previous variants, which hit the population when vaccination rates were lower than they are today.

So far, this has meant that people who become infected, especially those vaccinated, are less likely to be hospitalized.

In this context, several countries are reviewing their regulations on the period of isolation required for people infected with covid.

Here we explain how the omicron variant is changing what was known until now about the contagion of the coronavirus.

How long does it take for a person exposed to the virus to show symptoms?

Although there are still few studies on the new variant, what has been seen so far is that it is not only more contagious, but has a shorter incubation period than previous variants.

Incubation is the time that passes from exposure to the virus until symptoms appear.

With the first variants of the coronavirus, symptoms usually appeared five or six days after infection. With the delta variant, they usually appeared within four days.

According to what is known so far, with the Ômicron, the incubation period is two to three days.

“Basically [com a ômicron], it seems that replication is very fast”, explains Vicente Soriano, a doctor specializing in infectious diseases and clinical genetics and a former advisor to the WHO (World Health Organization), to BBC News Mundo.

“Once someone comes in contact with the virus, replication starts within a day, and after two days [o contágio] is already detectable [através dos sintomas]”, says the professor at the International University of La Rioja in Spain.

A preliminary study of six Omicron cases in the United States, published in December, showed that the average incubation period for the variant was three days, compared with about five days for other variants.

How long is a contagious person at risk of infecting others?

It is known that people tend to be most contagious early in the infection.

With the omicron, it is believed that the virus can be transmitted one to two days before symptoms appear, and two to three days afterward.

“We believe that the virus is only contagious for five days. That is, the ability to infect other people, to transmit this virus lasts from three to five days after the test is positive, which is the second day of infection”, says the specialist. .

So with the omicron, the time the virus remains in the body appears to be just seven days, he says.

“But that’s medicine, not math, so you have to give it a little margin. Maybe there are people with a little shorter period, about three or four days, and others with about seven days. The truth is, with the ômicron, the infection is much faster than with the previous variants”, says Soriano.

This means that about seven days after symptoms appear, most people will no longer be contagious as long as they no longer have symptoms.

The specialist emphasizes the importance of performing antigen tests (also called rapid tests) to detect if the person is still contagious.

“These are the cheapest tests and are the best picture of cases that are still contagious.”

Because the onomicron appears to have a shorter period of infection than other variants, several countries have reduced the time in which infected people must be isolated.

In the US, isolation has been reduced from 10 to five days. And in the UK, from 10 to seven days, after two negative antigen tests.

When can I be with other people if I have covid with symptoms?

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health announced that the minimum time of isolation has been increased to 7 days provided that there is no more fever and symptoms in the final 24 hours of this period and no use of antipyretics.

According to the guideline, those who carry out testing (RT-PCR or rapid antigen test) for covid with a negative result on the 5th day will be able to leave the isolation before the deadline of 7 days – as long as they do not have respiratory symptoms and fever for at least 24 hours. , and without the use of antipyretics. If the result is positive, it is necessary to remain in isolation for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if you test positive for covid, you must:

Isolate yourself at home for five days;

If you no longer have symptoms or your symptoms improve after five days, you can come out of isolation and leave your home.

Continue to wear a mask when you are with others for another five days.

If you have a fever, continue to self-isolate at home until the fever subsides.

What happens if an infected person has no symptoms?

With Omicron, asymptomatic infection is thought to occur in a similar way to infection with symptoms, as with other variants. However, there is still not enough data on the omicron specifically.

“Very little is known about asymptomatic infections. But the duration of contagion has to be similar to that of people who have symptoms”, he says.

“There are studies of covid in children, who usually do not have symptoms, and they show that the viral load they have, although they do not have symptoms, is the same as adults who have symptoms.”

Experts note that a person who has tested positive for covid but never developed symptoms is likely to no longer be contagious after 10 days.

Can a person without symptoms spread the micron to other people?

Variant Image: Getty Images

Studies have shown that people with covid who do not have symptoms can pass the coronavirus infection to others.

Research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA Network Open) found that nearly one in four infections can be transmitted by people with asymptomatic infections.

Scientists believe that the proportion of asymptomatic transmission appears to be even higher with the omicron variant. The infection is more likely to be transmitted by people without symptoms, as they will not isolate themselves and will not adopt behaviors to stop the spread of the virus.

That’s why authorities recommend wearing masks, particularly indoors, to help reduce the risk that someone infected but not showing symptoms could unknowingly spread the virus to others.