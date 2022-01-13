Cruzeiro doubles the number of members and invests another R$ 5 million in the football department – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Raposa fans doubled their number of supporters in three weeks after Ronaldo’s arrival

Cruzeiro fans are understanding the importance of joining the 5 Star Partner and, since the program’s resumption, the number of subscribers has already doubled.

The club hit the mark of 20,000 members this Thursday morning and the club’s intention is to contribute all the funds from the 5 Star Partner to the celestial football department.

According to Itatiaia, with the 10,000 new members alone since the program’s resumption, the billing will be R$5 million.

“This money we will prioritize all of it for football. That money doesn’t go towards the debts we have. Here’s this message for you (fans)”, said Ronaldo last Wednesday, in an exclusive live for Cruzeiro associates.

With the announcement of Ronaldo Fenômeno as the new owner of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol Celestial, fans were once again encouraged to invest in the 5 Star Partner, which will help in the collection this year, given that the main incomes are anticipated until 2023, such as quotas of TV and Master Sponsorship.

Check out the main news from Cruzeiro on the Itatiaia YouTube channel