Cruzeiro: Milton Leite manifests for the 1st time after Ronaldo’s arrival at Cruzeiro

Narrator brought his opinion about everything that has been happening in recent days as a result of the arrival of the Phenomenon na Raposa

It is no longer news to anyone that the cruise has been undergoing a huge overhaul, with many exits, changes and hope behind the scenes, especially with the arrival of Ronaldo, which acquired 90% of SAF and started the collections. Right away, the former shirt 9 promoted the end of the passage of Luxemburgo, Fábio, among other pieces that were previously part of the planning.

The ace was scared by the size of the “hole” in which the miners are currently, putting their foot down and demanding a greater cost cut than imagined, without accepting any negotiation on wages that were not within the stipulated standard. During the program “Redação SporTV”, Milton Leite evaluated the transition from Raposa to club-company and expressed his opinion on the “reinforcement” of Phenomenon.

In the narrator’s assessment, the miners carried out the processes with speed and did not prepare themselves as they should for the transformation into SAF: “For you to have an idea of ​​how Cruzeiro advanced the process because of the law, he had already hired players, defined that Vanderlei Luxemburgo would continue as coach. That is, he was already preparing the team for next year in the same way as always prepared”, said, disapproving that Ronaldo is a savior, but rather an investor who wants to make money.

“We talk a lot about Ronaldo, because Ronaldo is one of the greatest in history. He started his glorious career as a professional there at Cruzeiro, an international highlight. But is an organized Cruzeiro, with governance, with compliance practices – everything that Botafogo has been doing -, Could this Cruzeiro not be able to do a better deal than it did with Ronaldo?“, he asked, adding:

“With Ronaldo himself or with any other investor. Because despite Ronaldo’s connection with the club, we cannot forget that he is a businessman. Businessmen don’t usually tear money. So don’t be fooled that Ronaldo, starting tomorrow, will give up the fortune he made as a player to save Cruzeiro, because he won’t. He’s doing this business too to make money.”, he concluded.