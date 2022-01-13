Cup 2022! Palmeiras vs Mauá

After confirming the leadership in Group 28 of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, Palmeiras will face Mauá, which was second in Group 27, behind Atlético Goianiense.

With the best campaign, Verdão will send the match in Diadema, where they played the first three games in the tournament so far.

The São Paulo Football Federation confirmed the game time for the 2nd phase at 15:00 (Brasília time), this Thursday (13). The match will be broadcast live on SporTV.

Match between Palmeiras and Água Santa, valid for the second round of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, at the Inamar District stadium, in Diadema-SP. (Photo: Fabio Menotti)

Coach Paulo Victor will have the return of goalkeeper Mateus and defender Lucas Freitas, who tested positive for Covid-19 after their debut in Copinha.

Midfielder Pedro Bicalho has already returned against Água Santa, but by choice he was only on the bench. He, however, played for a few minutes in the Palmeiras main team’s preparation match against Portuguesa, this Wednesday.

Certain absences to face Mauá are: Jhonatan and striker Endrick, Palmeiras’ top scorer, who were diagnosed with Covid earlier this week.

There is the possibility that Bruno Menezes (who has not yet played in Copinha), Naves and Giovani return to the U-20 squad, as they are under observation by the Portuguese commission, to play in the 2nd phase of Copinha.

The likely lineup of Verdão has: Kaique (Matthew); Garcia, Naves (Ruan Santos), Talisca (Lucas Freitas) and Vanderlan; Fabinho, Bruno Menezes (Pedro Bicalho/Pedro Lima) and Gabriel Silva; Giovani, Vitinho (Kevin) and João Pedro.

ARBITRATION

Referee: Kleber Canto dos Santos

Assistant 1: Marcos Santos Vieira

Assistant 2: Jose Lucas Candido de Souza

Fourth referee: João Batista do Nascimento

