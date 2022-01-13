CVM accepts R$ 5 million agreement with XP, Benchimol and directors to end the process

the collegiate of Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) accepted a proposal for a R$ 5 million settlement with the XP Investments, its founder Guilherme Benchimol and three other directors to close a process that investigated possible violations of the brokerage’s contingency plan, procedures and internal controls.

XP Investimentos committed to pay R$2.8 million to the CVM. Each director will pay another R$ 550 thousand. In addition to Benchimol, they are: Carlos Alberto Ferreira Filho, one of the broker’s main partners, and Bernardo Amaral Botelho and Fabrício Cunha de Almeida, in their capacity as responsible for internal controls.

The process originates from an inspection carried out by the CVM, in early 2020, with the theme “Orders and Trading Platforms”. The purpose of the autarchy’s inspection was to measure issues of platform instability, order submissions, service capacity and contingency plans.

According to the CVM, repeated occurrences of instabilities were identified in Clear Corretora’s PIT platform, in addition to customer service failures throughout 2019 and 2020. According to the CVM, this occurred without properly implementing internal procedures and controls in the face of problems.

When analyzing the case and after negotiations, the Term of Commitment Committee (CTC) understood that it would not be convenient to accept the proposal, given the amounts involved and the irregularities, in theory, practiced, in addition to the wide repercussion of the case. The CVM collegiate, however, disagreed and accepted the agreement.

The agreement also includes obligations for XP Investimentos, such as the continuous implementation of a “service level agreement” with its customers, quarterly reports of complaints received by the Clear Ombudsman and the CVM, referring to instabilities in the platform and failures in service to customers. customers, for example. With the agreement signed, the process is closed with no assumption of guilt by those involved.