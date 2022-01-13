‘Dark kitchens’ companies gain boost with delivery ‘boom’

With the change in consumer behavior and the delivery boom, dark kitchens – or invisible kitchens, which operate exclusively with deliveries – are gaining ground. According to the latest survey by the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF), which released data for the second quarter of 2021 regarding the adoption of this business model in the food sector, 57.4% of the chains claim to already have the format implemented or are in the planning or implementation phase. Among the networks that currently operate with dark kitchens, these units already represent 7.2% of revenues.

While many establishments have invested in their own kitchens exclusively for the delivery format, dark kitchens that work with their own brands or third-party delivery come up with the solution already ready and promise savings in the operation in relation to the traditional format. This is the case of Kitchen Central, which offers planned kitchens and bets on technology to reduce by up to 60% the expenses that the entrepreneur would have with rent and number of employees, for example.

According to the company, which opened units in São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Niterói, Rio de Janeiro and the Federal District in 2021, growing by more than 80% compared to 2020, the bet on delivery has a much smaller impact on the consumer’s pocket. entrepreneur. If the average initial investment in a 300 m² establishment would be R$ 200 thousand, it drops to R$ 40 thousand in a dark kitchen of the brand, with 20 m². The number of employees is also leaner, going from 10 to 5 people. Business acceleration takes 2 to 4 weeks, against 16 weeks for the traditional model, and the break even reaches 6 months, compared to the usual 24 months.

The idea is for the entrepreneur to focus on food and be able to operate from any region, avoiding the burden of operating in more privileged and, therefore, expensive locations. As they are smart kitchens with integrative technology, the dark kitchens of the network also offer equipment capable of operating with little human interference, in addition to allowing flexibility in the menu, maximizing the volume of orders and working with different delivery applications, generating a single printed command.

dark kitchens franchise

Created in 2017, the ATW Delivery Brands group operates in the franchise format with two business models, both with their own brands: the ‘fast food trio’, with Number One Chicken, Julius Doggs and Gringo Wing’s (R$ 214 thousand investment) , and the ‘lunch trio’, with the recently opened Uma Yá, Arroz&Feijão: Comida Brasileira and Oque Comer, Fernando? (R$ 199 thousand).

“There are three franchises that work in a single place with a shared kitchen, where all the management and methodology is focused on delivering the best experience for the customer wherever he is”, explains Rafael Matos, ATW partner alongside Victor Abreu, Thiago Salla, Luciana Sarres and Felipe Sarres. “Our units are owned by franchisees and they do not lease the space to others. All franchises are created and developed by ATW to work with perfect management.”

The company opened an average of 4.91 new units per month between April 2018 and March 2020, totaling 118 units when the pandemic broke out. Since then, the size of the network has almost tripled, reaching 336 franchises (330 spread throughout Brazil, five in Portugal and one in Mexico). Revenue in 2021 was BRL 160 million and the forecast is to reach BRL 400 million in 2022.

“What caught our attention most about the model 100% delivery is the low investment cost of implantation and operational, which makes us have a high profitability”, says Matos.

digital restaurant operator

Fruit of the merger between foodtech Garden Brands and Mimic, a startup of kitchens for delivery in the kitchen as a service (see below the meaning of each concept), Eatopia was born in December as a digital restaurant operator. The annual revenue of the two companies was already R$ 100 million and the expectation is to double the result by the end of 2022.

“We saw that our culture of taking care of the customer and operating delivery with excellence was very synergistic. Since the foundation of Mimic, the thesis has always been to set up a delivery brand operator”, says Jean Paul Maroun, one of the co-founders.

Currently the company has 12 hubs, kitchens that operate several brands simultaneously and that sell more than 130 thousand orders per month. They are scattered in the capital of São Paulo, in Campinas and Santo André. The short-term expansion plan, according to the businessman, also includes Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Belo Horizonte and other capitals. In addition to its own brands – Poke Garden and Sushi Garden One -, the operator also has four licensed brands, such as Bráz Elettrica, Guarita Burger and Patties hamburger, to which Eatopia pays royalties.

“We’ve already been approached by other brands to rent spaces, but we don’t do that because it would be too big a risk for our quality and food safety standard, which is excellent”, he adds.

Dark or ghost kitchen, cloud kitchen, kitchen as a service: Understand the differences

Founder and CEO of Galunion, a consultancy specializing in the food sector, Simone Galante explains the difference between some of the new formats of salon-less delivery businesses. Check it out below:

dark kitchen or ghost kitchen from third parties (kitchen coworking): It is a venture more focused on the real estate part, that is, it offers infrastructure, charges only rent and condominium fees and does not have many additional services characteristic of companies specializing in food service, but of companies specializing in condominium management. The know-how of the operation is usually left to the brand that leases the kitchen.

It is a venture more focused on the real estate part, that is, it offers infrastructure, charges only rent and condominium fees and does not have many additional services characteristic of companies specializing in food service, but of companies specializing in condominium management. The know-how of the operation is usually left to the brand that leases the kitchen. Traditional single-brand restaurant with dark kitchen own multi-brand in delivery: some businesses have idle capacity in the kitchen at some part of the day and decide to open new brands just to operate in delivery. In this case, the business’s original kitchen serves as dark kitchen for the new brand. Often idle space can also be used making products for third-party brands.

some businesses have idle capacity in the kitchen at some part of the day and decide to open new brands just to operate in delivery. In this case, the business’s original kitchen serves as dark kitchen for the new brand. Often idle space can also be used making products for third-party brands. Virtual restaurant operated in cloud kitchen own (case of ATW Delivery Brands): already with a digital mindset, integrated systems and negotiations with several sales channels, the businesses are set up without a salon, bringing together in the same space several virtual brands of the same company. THE cloud kitchen it is set up with thoughtful spaces and operates with different cuisines. If brands are successful, they can stay. Otherwise, the company can change brands and cuisines in that space with agility.

already with a digital mindset, integrated systems and negotiations with several sales channels, the businesses are set up without a salon, bringing together in the same space several virtual brands of the same company. THE cloud kitchen it is set up with thoughtful spaces and operates with different cuisines. If brands are successful, they can stay. Otherwise, the company can change brands and cuisines in that space with agility. cloud kitchens limited service third-party (Kitchen Central’s case): the company specializes in the food sector and adds real estate know-how. Thus, you will be able to have several additional services available in addition to the space and equipment itself, such as centralized order dispatch, stock space in cold rooms, management software integrated with delivery platforms and other sales channels, support for innovation in processes and equipment. , support in culinary development and innovation and special negotiations for sale on delivery platforms.

the company specializes in the food sector and adds real estate know-how. Thus, you will be able to have several additional services available in addition to the space and equipment itself, such as centralized order dispatch, stock space in cold rooms, management software integrated with delivery platforms and other sales channels, support for innovation in processes and equipment. , support in culinary development and innovation and special negotiations for sale on delivery platforms. Cloud Kitchens third-party, full service or kitchen as a service (in the case of Eatopia, which operates its own and licensed brands): the operator has cloud kitchens in several strategic locations for customer service. In this model, everything is up to the company itself: from the location, equipment, processes, staff, training and packaging to customer service planning. The operator normally pays for the franchise or licensing of a brand and expands to serve the consumer through delivery. These cloud kitchens call themselves ‘delivery kitchens as a service’ or kitchens as a service‘, in English.

Want to discuss Career and Entrepreneurship issues? Join our group on Telegram by the link or type @gruposuacarreira in the search bar of the application.