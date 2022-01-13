Daughter exposes André Gonçalves’ heartache and rejection to her: ‘Absent’ TV News

The eldest daughter of André Gonçalves, the result of her relationship with actress Tereza Seiblitz, Manuela Seiblitz used her social media to talk about the actor’s absence in her upbringing and ask future parents not to miss the opportunity to meet their children.

“I’m 22 years old. I was born on February 13, 1999, Carnival Saturday. My mother put me in the world, the other was late for delivery and didn’t see me arrive”, wrote Manuela, without mentioning her father’s name, who owes her more than R$ 100 thousand in alimony.

In the message, the young woman also describes the phases of her life without her father’s presence. “I learned to read and write and do math without him. I had my first grated knee without him. All my school and theater performances without him. My first medal in swimming. Christmas, New Year’s, birthday parties without him.”

“My first grade is low. I learned to draw, sing and play ball without him. I learned to cook without him. I learned to wash clothes, clean and shop without him. I learned to ride a bike without him. I learned to eat, bathe and brush my teeth without him. I went to all the doctors without him. I went to sleep without him. And there’s nothing he can teach me about loving my future children.”

Finally, Manuela Seiblitz left some advice for future parents. “To the parents of the world, there’s always time. As long as you’re alive, there’s time. Don’t miss the giant opportunity to meet your children.”

The outburst comes days after Tereza Seiblitz accuses her ex-husband of having been negligent with the upbringing of their daughter. At the time, the actress also said that she is “disgusted” with the way he exposed and accused his own daughters in the media.

“Dad never went to a premiere, he wasn’t at a school meeting. Somewhere, and I don’t know where, because only Manuela can know [como isso a afeta]. I had a very present father, so I have no idea what it’s like not to have a father who is there, when you need him emotionally”, said Tereza in an interview with Domingo Espetacular, from Record.

In addition to Manuela, the actor is the father of Valentina Benini, the result of his relationship with journalist Cynthia Benini, and Pedro Arthur Rios, with actress Myrian Rios. The latter maintains a good relationship with the actor and receives a pension of R$ 1,000. Currently, Gonçalves is married to Danielle Winits.

Imprisonment decreed

André Gonçalves had his arrest decreed by the Justice of Santa Catarina in November 2021. The decision was made in a lawsuit filed by Cynthia Benini for non-payment of her daughter’s alimony. The debt exceeds R$ 350 thousand and, therefore, he was forced to wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

Manuela Seiblitz also sues her father for the same reason in Rio de Janeiro Justice. According to the newspaper O Globo, she took over the lawsuit that her mother had filed against the actor since 2009 for late food and charged a monthly pension of R$ 6 thousand. In October 2021, Gonçalves tried to reach an agreement and offered BRL 20,000. However, she refused and asked for her father’s arrest for a debt of R$ 109 thousand.

“This law is cruel [de pensão alimentícia] determine the imprisonment in false imprisonment because it does not resolve. I don’t have BRL 350,000 or BRL 110,000. I will be arrested. So I think it’s disproportionate because as I’m a self-employed worker, I can’t pay R$6,000 for one and R$4,500 for the other. I feel like I’m on the firing squad. I’m not a bad person. I never went with them. A son does this to a father,” Gonçalves told the newspaper.

Even with the house arrest decreed, Gonçalves took advantage of New Year’s Eve in a luxury hotel located in Angra dos Reis (RJ). The space has daily rates valued at about R$ 3 thousand.