Daughter of André Gonçalves exposes everything she lived, reveals sorrows and detonates the actor

one of the daughters of André Gonçalves, Manuela Seiblitz he vented about his father’s absence all his life and blasted it. The 22-year-old heiress of the former Globo actor regretted that his father did not participate in important moments in his life.

Fruit of André’s relationship with the actress Tereza Seiblitz, Manuela revealed past hurts. She reported all the moments when her father was absent in her life, from birth to her learning and bad moments.

Daughter of André Gonçalves vents

“I’m 22 years old. I was born on February 13, 1999 – Carnival Saturday. My mother put me in the world, the other was late for delivery and didn’t see me arrive.

I learned to walk without it. I learned to read, write and do math without him”, said the young woman in a post on Instagram this Tuesday (11).

“I had my first grated knee without it. All the school and theater performances without him. My first medal in swimming. Christmas, New Year’s Eve. Birthday parties without him. My first low grade”, she lamented.

“I learned to draw, sing and play ball without him. I learned to cook without it. I learned to wash clothes, clean and market without him. I learned to ride a bike without it. I learned to eat, shower and brush my teeth without it. I went to all the doctors without him. I went to sleep without him”, said Manuela.

Finally, she left a message. “And there’s nothing he can teach me about loving my future children. To the parents of the world, there is always time. As long as you’re alive, there’s time. Don’t miss the giant opportunity to meet your children”, concluded the heiress of André Gonçalves.

young woman’s mother, Tereza Seiblitz spoke out in the publication. “How beautiful my daughter”, she commented. Artists such as Lara Tremouroux (Joy from Um Lugar ao Sol) and Letícia Sabatella left messages of support. “I love you, Manu! You were always the light of your family”, declared the actress of Nos Tempos do Imperador.

Troubled relationship with heiresses

In addition to Manuela, André Gonçalves is also the father of Valentina Benini, 18 years old, from the relationship with actress and journalist Cynthia Benini. At the end of November, the actor was even sentenced to prison after a court decision because of a debt of R$ 350 thousand in alimony to Valentina.

