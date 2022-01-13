Decision on Djokovic’s future postponed again

Melbourne (Australia) – A few days before the start of the Australian Open, which already had its key drawn this Thursday, the federal government is still deciding whether or not to deport Novak Djokovic and the definition of this soap opera has been postponed once again. Meanwhile, the Serbian continues training on the courts of Melbourne Park and already has a defined opponent in the first Grand Slam of the season.

Last week’s decision to cancel Djokovic’s visa was overturned in the Federal Regional Court on Monday, but immigration minister Alex Hawke still has the final word on whether the world’s No. -market.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed to reporters on Thursday that Hawke had yet to make a decision about deporting Djokovic. There is no decision in Australia as highly anticipated as that of the immigration minister on the future of the country’s nine-time Australian Open champion. And the wait will drag on to another day.

“The problem for the delay is the complexity of legal advice. Hawke sought legal advice both within and outside of his own department. Externally, there is conflicting advice as to whether or not to send him away. Internally, in their own department, the board is also ambiguous, so it’s not an easy job,” explained Robert Ovadia of 7 News.

Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews said there was a simple solution to Djokovic’s riddle. “Just get vaccinated. That’s what I did, that’s what my kids did and 93% of our community did,” he said at a news conference on Thursday, as he again assigned the responsibility for solving this mess to the federal government.