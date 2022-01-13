Delay and risk of contagion by COVID, report UPA users

Family members of a 69-year-old patient sought out Patos Notícias to report the delay in care at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the Jardim Peluzzo neighborhood in Patos de Minas. The elderly man was there on Tuesday and Wednesday (11 and 12/01) to be consulted due to strong flu.

With the flu, the elderly man arrived at the UPA around 8 pm, accompanied by his daughter. After announcing the arrival in the area of ​​symptomatic COVID-19, the exam was done half an hour later. During this time, he sat in a closed room with several other people, who were waiting for the same test.

With a negative result, the elderly, who was weak and had difficulty walking, was taken to the normal care of the UPA. When looking for the receptionist, she informed that the elderly would be called by name. After about 40 minutes, the triage staff called for the next one, without naming names. Then it was possible for the daughter to visualize that they would not be calling by name as the receptionist said, but in order of arrival. At around 10 pm, the elderly person was screened.

Due to the risk classification protocol (Manchester Protocol), the elderly person was treated quickly, underwent examinations and was asked to return after 7:00 am the next day. He left the health unit around 11 pm.

Upon returning in the morning, another wait. The screening took about two hours to complete. Again, the call for the doctor was quick. About 20 minutes after triage, he was already in medical care. Received the prescription and returned home.

The daughter also said that during the night and in the morning, other people with a more serious situation, would have threatened to call the police due to disorganization in the service. In addition, she questions that there is no way to maintain social isolation due to COVID-19, as the space is small and there is no signage. The queue for COVID-19 tests was long in the morning.

Questioned by Patos Notícias, the Patos de Minas City Hall responded in a note:

Regarding the line of patients formed at the UPA this Wednesday (12/1), the Health Department informs that the nursing team has already been redoubled, but there are still many calls. The distance between people must be observed and respected by each one who waits. It is worth noting that the UPA is intended for people with moderate and severe respiratory symptoms, and those with mild symptoms should seek the reference FHU. Another important observation is that the rapid tests are performed from the third to the eighth day of symptoms, in order to obtain a reliable result.

