Deltacron: journalist from BH is infected by a new variant – News

Journalist Camila Fiorini, 26, a resident of Belo Horizonte, was diagnosed with Deltacron, a new variant of the coronavirus which has characteristics of Delta and Omicron strains. Deltacron was discovered by a researcher from Cyprus, in the eastern Mediterranean region, and was named after the genetic similarities between the two types of viruses that cause Covid-19.

Camila Fiorini is one of 25 people in the world who are infected with this new variant. After a vacation of more than 15 days in Europe, she tested positive for Covid-19 when he took the exam to return to Brazil.

“Different from the result that we normally receive in Brazil, the PCR here already comes with the level of your viral load, which is the level you are of contamination, and the strain. And that was what was written, which was a mixture of Ômicron with the strain from the United Kingdom, which is Delta”, says the journalist.

The return ticket had to be rescheduled. During the quarantine, Camila, who had already taken two doses of the vaccine, felt fever, cough and sore throat. However, the mixture of the two strains caused the miner to have more symptoms.

“One of the biggest features that I’m not alone with Ômicron is that it doesn’t normally cause loss of smell and taste, that’s what the doctor told me. and I had [ausência de olfato e paladar] because of the mix with Delta”, explains the mining company.

The SES-MG (State Department of Health) reported that until this Tuesday (11) it had not been notified of Deltacron’s presence in the state. The update of genomic surveillance data is performed every Thursday.

As the variant is still new, there are no studies on its potential, according to infectologist Estevão Urbano. According to the specialist, it is not known if it can gain space and become prevalent.

At the moment, the strain with the highest number of cases in Belo Horizonte is Ômicron. According to data released by the specialist, 100% of the tests carried out in the capital in recent days were of this variant.

“It has a very high capacity for multiplication and transmission. So, it takes up space and ‘pushes’ the others. Today it is wildly, worldwide, the dominant strain”, he says.

Covid-19 in MG

According to a bulletin released this Tuesday (11), Minas Gerais recorded, in the last 24 hours, 10,924 new cases of Covid-19 and one death caused by the disease. So far, 2,277,380 people have been infected and 56,744 have died from the new coronavirus in the state.

According to data from the Minas Gerais Government Monitoring Panel, updated on January 6, there were 167 confirmed samples of the Ômicron variant in the state, with the strain being prevalent for at least the last three weeks.

In the case of flurone, which is the double infection of Covid-19 and influenza, totaling 14 confirmed records in the state.

Vaccination

So far, 91.94% of the population of Minas Gerais received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 and 86.16% the complement of the immunizer or the single dose. The coverage of the booster dose is 19.84% in the state.

According to infectologist Estevão Urbano, the only way to prevent Covid-19 and its variants is vaccination.

“This protection will give a very big advantage in not contagion, or, in the case of contagion, in mild illness, avoiding severe forms and death. So there is no other way to fight a pandemic other than with mass vaccination”, emphasizes the specialist.

* Intern at R7, under the supervision of Ana Gomes