Demon’s Souls and The Last of Us are cheaper this week | Games

On Steam, Valve’s platform for PC games, the highlight is the Serious Sam franchise, which is on sale at up to 90% off. THE TechTudo organized the main offers of the week for you to stay on top of promotions. Check it out below:

Demon’s Souls was one of the launch games for the PS5 and draws attention for its visuals — Photo: Disclosure/PlayStation

Nioh 2 is a samurai game in the style of Dark Souls — Photo: Playback/PlayStation

  • Demon’s Souls – R$ 199.44;
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Deluxe Edition) – R$ 104.61;
  • The Last of Us Remastered – BRL 49.75;
  • Bloodborne – BRL 49.75;
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – BRL 49.75;
  • Hitman 3 – R$ 127.96;
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – BRL 87.43;
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Definitive Edition) – BRL 122.14;
  • Persona 5 Royal – BRL 99.96;
  • Nioh 2 – BRL 99.75.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising is a new intellectual property from Ubisoft — Photo: Disclosure / Microsoft Store

  • Resident Evil Village – BRL 124.50;
  • Middle-Earth: Shadow of War – R$22.11;
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy – R$ 99.98;
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – R$ 111.98;
  • Far Cry 6 – BRL 167.97;
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising – BRL 92.38;
  • Dead Cells – BRL 24.50;
  • Star Wars: Squadrons – BRL 49.75;
  • Mortal Kombat 11 – BRL 39.99;
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – R$ 69.98.

This week, Steam is discounting more modestly compared to the holiday season, but users can still pay less on titles like Detroit: Become Human, Super Meat Boy Forever, and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

Detroit: Become Human is a narrative experience in which the player’s decisions influence the fate of characters — Photo: Disclosure / Quantic Dream

  • Serious Sam 4 – BRL 30.19;
  • Serious Sam 3 – R$ 7.29;
  • Serious Sam 2 – R$ 3.99;
  • Detroit: Become Human – BRL 67.49;
  • Super Meat Boy Forever – R$ 22.79;
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated – R$ 23.08;
  • Dead Cells – BRL 23.74;
  • Cris Tales – R$ 37.74;
  • Magicka 2 – R$ 6.99;
  • Maneater – R$ 45.29.

