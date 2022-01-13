Denzel Washington plays Macbeth and loses his mind in new noir version of the classic – 01/12/2022 – Illustrated

“Macbeth” hit Denzel Washington’s shelf not long ago. Even starring one of the most iconic and coveted characters in English-language dramaturgy, Shakespeare’s plot had not been visited by the American actor on the pages, on the stage or on the screens. He didn’t even see Orson Welles and Toshiro Mifune embodying their celebrated versions of the Scottish general.

It’s at least curious, then, to see Washington starring in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, a movie that is now coming to Apple TV+. But he felt safe accepting the role, no matter the story, because he knew he would be working with what he calls “the big three.”

“It wasn’t intentional, I just happened to have never read or seen ‘Macbeth’. I’ve seen most of Shakespeare’s plays, but not this one,” Washington says in conversation with journalists. “I joined the project for three reasons — William Shakespeare, Joel Coen and Frances McDormand. There’s nothing more than that, those are reasons enough. Oh, did I mention Shakespeare?”

American filmmaker Joel Coen invited Washington to buy a copy of “Macbeth” and start reading the great tragedy of the English bard. He decided, however, not to watch the performances of other actors who played the character, so that their versions would not contaminate Coen’s vision for the project.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is clearly a different adaptation. It’s not as cinematic as the one starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard seven years ago, but it’s also not as theatrical as the one by Ian McKellen and Judi Dench, filmed in the 1970s.

Operating on that threshold, Coen decided to keep the Old English of the text and capture its characters in black and white. The scenes were all filmed inside studios, in front of scarce scenarios and strong contours, which involve the characters in a constant play of light and shadow. All to emphasize the original text and the power-packed performances of Washington and Frances McDormand, the Lady Macbeth of today.

This plasticity echoes the theater’s less realistic mise-en-scène, while also evoking an accentuated mysticism, reminiscent of film noir or horror, in an aesthetic close to German expressionism. On stage, the shadows of Washington and McDormand take on a life of their own, playing opposite each other.

“It was a great idea, because there was a certain nudity to everything, sort of to expose who those characters really are. They have nowhere to hide,” Washington says of the film’s visuals. “And Joel made me feel comfortable when recording. He created a calm, creative environment, where I felt good to take risks.”

The result is a likely Oscar nomination for best actor, which would add to the nominations already received at the Golden Globes and the SAG, the award from the Hollywood actors’ union. Washington isn’t the favorite, but that’s not a problem for someone with eight Oscar nominations for acting under his belt and two statues at home — for “Glory Time” and “Training Day.”

He, by the way, takes advantage of the conversation to mention the death of Sidney Poitier, the first black actor to win the little golden man and whom he calls a great friend, with whom he could talk about everything, not just about their common craft —”the His door was always open to me, we had a unique relationship”.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” preserves much of Shakespeare’s original text. Some cuts were made, but nothing that compromised the story. In it, we follow Macbeth, a general tormented by the prophecy of three witches, who say he will be King of Scotland. Blind in his ambition, he launches a killing spree to take anyone in his path to the crown—including the monarch to whom he has sworn allegiance. From behind, Lady Macbeth encourages her madness.

For the first time, Joel Coen takes on the direction of a feature film alone. Alongside his brother, who says he is tired of the cinema, he has already won four Oscars — for the films “Fargo” and “No Country for Old Men” — and created his own style of direction, marked by a type of absurd comedy. . With the breakup, he decided to follow another path.

But the idea to adapt “Macbeth” actually came from his wife, Frances McDormand. She brought Lady Macbeth to life on stage recently and convinced him to bring the plot to the screen. Hollywood royalty, McDormand needed someone strong at his side, and the name Washington came immediately.

Even without being very close to “Macbeth”, the actor has always had an intimate relationship with Shakespeare’s work. While still in college, he participated in a production of “Othello”. Then he made “Coriolanus”, in 1979, “Ricardo 3º”, in 1990, and “Júlio César”, in 2005, on Broadway. On screen, he was in the cast of “Much Ado About Nothing”, which Kenneth Branagh directed in 1993.

At the time, the filmmaker opted for the so-called “color-blind casting”, or something like a casting choice blind to skin color. The practice has become commonplace in the industry, which has helped to naturalize the presence of Denzel Washington in the role of an 11th century Scotsman.

“The only ‘black and white’ conversation we had was photography,” says Corey Hawkins, who plays Macduff, the story’s moral compass. “I’ll echo what Denzel always says — we were there doing our job, we didn’t think about it. But of course there’s huge meaning behind it.”

Shakespeare, after all, is universal, say the actors. The themes that the English bard addressed in “Macbeth” and so many other classics are capable of dialoguing with anyone.

“The universal comes from the specific”, Washington likes to repeat when talking about this and other projects, assuming that, yes, “Macbeth” is an 11th century Scottish nobleman, but in his trajectory of ambition, betrayal, love and madness, incorporates dilemmas common to all, including himself.

“At some point it certainly happened. We are human, we are trained to win. But I will never admit it”, jokes the actor, one of the greats of Hollywood, when asked if he has ever been intoxicated by fame and power.