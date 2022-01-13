Departure of Marinho, Soteldo in São Paulo, Pablo: Santos news today 12

Credit: Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Santos announced Ricardo Goulart and the striker who was in Chinese football already has a debut date scheduled. However, his attacking duo, Marinho, may be leaving for a team from the United Arab Emirates. Also, Soteldo, who was in the Vila team and left for Toronto FC, can return to Brazil. Only, this time, to play for São Paulo.

Pablo, who was a possible option for the Santos attack, should leave São Paulo but is no longer an option for the Santos team. See the main news from Santos today (12).

outgoing marine? CHECK OUT THE NEWS FROM SANTOS THIS WEDNESDAY (12)

São Paulo evaluates hiring Soteldo and considers not seeking more reinforcements

São Paulo no longer knows if it will have attacking midfielder Yeferson Soteldo for 2022. The club has not received a response from Toronto FC about its one-year loan proposal for the athlete, and with that it has taken the decision not to increase the value of the offer. . The information was published by Globoesporte.com. The understanding is that São Paulo has already reached its limit in the negotiation for Soteldo and names linked to the club said that “the line is moving” for the athlete.

Now São Paulo is considering two courses for the current market: either it goes in search of a plan B for Soteldo, which would be the attempt for another speed player, or it ends all negotiations and continues with its squad for the rest of the season. It is worth remembering that five reinforcements were announced by the club: goalkeeper Jandrei, side Rafinha, midfielder Patrick, in addition to attacking midfielders Alisson and Nikão.

Santos already has a date for the premiere of Ricardo Goulart; check out

Announced on Tuesday afternoon, the new striker Ricardo Goulart, can now start training for Santos. So, after signing with Peixe, the player will start working with the rest of the squad tomorrow, Thursday. In addition, as he hasn’t played since August, Santos plans intense training for the striker, who missed the start of the club’s pre-season. Goulart underwent a series of physical tests, and according to Santos, he can go back to training physically. In this way, Peixe plans how to prepare the striker for the start of the São Paulo championship, on January 26. In the debut, the Vila Belmiro club faces Inter de Limeira.

Santos makes decision on search for Pablo and Vitor Bueno, from São Paulo

After the search for strikers Pablo and Vitor Bueno, both from rivals São Paulo, Santos made the decision not to try to hire the two athletes anymore. The information was released by commentator Ricardo Martins, from TNT Sports, and by Globoesporte.com. A few hours ago, Santos had optimism about the hiring of Pablo, which could also yield the arrival of Vitor Bueno, since the two are not interested in coach Rogério Ceni and should leave São Paulo soon.

However, according to Globoesporte publication, Peixe saw shirt 9 (Pablo) gradually give up the negotiation. The part that seemed more complicated would be well underway and Santos would only have half of the athlete’s salaries, which would have the rest paid by São Paulo itself. Even after the deal with the rival, the beach club saw the striker mess up the deal and decide to wait to leave São Paulo. With that, Santos decided on any hiring coming from the São Paulo Tricolor to the market.

Mercado da Bola: Cruzeiro monitors the situation of Rafael Cabral, ex-Santos

The ‘Mercado da Bola’ is still busy at Cruzeiro, and the current position at the club led by Ronaldo Fenômeno is goalkeeper. After the departure of the idol Fábio and the ‘withdrawal’ in the hiring of Jailson, the Raposa board is looking for a new owner for the ‘shirt 1’, and the name of the time is Rafael Cabral, ex-Santos. The information is from Radio Itatiaia. According to the publication, Rafael may terminate his contract with Reading, from England, due to the problems that the club has had to fulfill the ‘Financial Fair Play’. As Cruzeiro does not want to spend absurd amounts on signings, the free entry of the goalkeeper would be a good market opportunity.

The Minas Gerais club would have already sought out Rafael Cabral, and is waiting for such a possible termination to continue business.

turnaround? Santos hears answer about Pablo and São Paulo striker may have another fate

After negotiating with Ceará and choosing to reject Vozão, Pablo entered Santos’ radar and was close to leaving São Paulo. However, despite the positive outcome of the negotiations, the situation took a turn. According to journalist Lucas Musetti Perazolli, from “UOL Esporte”, the response heard by Peixe was that the player, at the moment, is inclined to return to Athletico, the club where he shone before arriving at Tricolor.

In this scenario, Peixe ended up retreating and should no longer hire the attacker. Before the athlete’s nod about the player, there was an obstacle about the striker’s salary, who pockets about R$ 500 thousand monthly in São Paulo. According to Fábio Sormani, despite São Paulo’s endorsement, Santos became aware that the deal would cost the club’s coffers a lot.

Pelé sends a message to Ricardo Goulart, new signing of Santos

After days of expectations, Santos announced Ricardo Goulart on Tuesday night (11). The club’s main reinforcement for the season, he arrives to be a reference in the squad in 2022. Pelé wished the new Santos shirt 10 luck: “Congratulations on wearing this shirt. I wish you the best of luck”, said the King of Football.

Santos: Ricardo Goulart gets excited about Pelé’s 10 and reveals conversation with Carille

Santos released the backstage of Ricardo Goulart’s arrival at Vila Belmiro to sign the two-year contract, this Tuesday (11), which should form the attacking duo with Marinho. In the interview given to the club’s TV on the internet, the 30-year-old attacking midfielder admitted that he is excited about the opportunity to play in Pele’s number 10 shirt and revealed a conversation with coach Carille. The images show the moment when the player signed the agreement alongside his team of representatives and Santos president Andrés Rueda. Afterwards, he took the opportunity to tour the stadium on the coast of the state of São Paulo, passing through the changing rooms until he reached the stands.

Ricardo Goulart also revealed that he has already spoken with the coach Fábio Carille and, for now, he has only had contact with the group from afar: “Now we have to wait for the date to get together with the guys”.

Managed by Zagallo, Marinho attracts attention from foreign clubs and could leave Santos

Marinho may leave Santos soon. Despite not having received official proposals, he attracts attention from Arab football. Last year, the striker made strong statements and even said that he would like to leave the club in case of offers. He softened the speech and declared happiness for playing for Peixe, but an exit is not ruled out. Now managed by Zagallo Sports, Marinho dreams of living in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, where he spent part of his vacation.

The information is from journalist Lucas Musetti. It is worth mentioning that there are no proposals, only polls by Marinho.

Ricardo Oliveira nominates two Flamengo strikers who deserve a spot in the Brazilian team

Specialist in the position of striker and born scorer, Ricardo Oliveira indicated two forwards from Flamengo who deserve opportunities in Tite’s Brazilian team.

“I think the Bruno Henrique, and here is my view from the outside, not as a friend, but as a fan, an admirer of football, this guy deserves to live a Brazilian team experience. I think he is playing at a level of football that already qualifies him to be able to make this leap in his career. And Gabigol has already lived this experience within the selection”, he said, in an interview with ESPN’s ‘Resenha’ program.

