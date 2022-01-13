Depression and social media: pros and cons of talking openly about the disease

Shin Suzuki

Credit, Disclosure photo caption, Youtuber Felipe Neto, who spoke publicly about the depression problem he faces

“I’m just here, standing, because since I sank my friends have organized a rotation to always be people in my house”, wrote youtuber Felipe Neto. “Depression is a disease of the mind, as gastritis is a disease of the stomach.”

Brazil’s biggest influencer recently detailed his mental health issues in a series of social media appearances. Public outbursts on the subject, which reach tens of millions of people, have also been made by other influencers, such as comedian Whindersson Nunes.

Previously restricted to the private sphere, conversations about depression, anxiety, bipolarity, panic syndrome and other disorders have rid themselves of the atmosphere of secrecy and embarrassment of the past to help break stigmas and encourage people to seek treatment.

“We ended up incarcerating suffering, madness, human contradictions in private life. Something like ‘don’t bring it to the street, leave it there in your room, in your house, in your family, but don’t share it, don’t make it this is a collective matter”, says psychoanalyst Christian Dunker, professor at the Institute of Psychology at the University of São Paulo (USP) and author of the book Reinvention of Intimacy – Policies of Everyday Suffering.

For him, there is a positive movement in being more vulnerable, including from a cognitive point of view: “Our vulnerabilities that previously needed to be hidden in private life are raw material for the bond with the other. Because it can be of mutual care, it can be a joint reflection, it can be a sharing of affections”.

Daniel Martins de Barros, from the Institute of Psychiatry (IPq) at Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo, says that the impact of public revelations on coping with depression is “basically in reducing stigma. It seems little, but it is brutal, it is a of the main causes for a person not to seek treatment”.

The psychiatrist states that this current moment “does not by far mean that the stigma has ceased to exist. There is prejudice, which goes through an affective, emotional component, and is expressed in postures such as ‘I don’t feel good being around a person with this problem’. And there is the stereotype: a rational, cognitive aspect, materialized in thinking that one knows exactly the behavior of someone, for example, with panic syndrome”.

What does the research say?

Some studies have already shown beneficial results when internet outreach personalities talk about mental health.

Research has examined the effects on black men in the United States after rapper Kid Cudi exposed his issues with depression.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Depression and other emotional problems are being addressed more transparently on social media

The analysis of the repercussion on Twitter points out that Kid Cudi’s revelations helped to engage in the mental health debate a population profile often subject to pressures from the ideal of masculinity – which historically treats depression with terms such as “freshness”.

Already a work by scientists from the US and Taiwan focused on microcelebrities (references in specific niches, such as games) who address their emotional problems in lives on YouTube and on the Twitch platform.

Talking about the topic helps followers understand the risks of depression. It also, according to the study, makes these microcelebrities seem more authentic – although doubts have arisen among the public about their credibility as spokespersons on the subject.

But Brazilian researcher Felipe Giuntini, from the company Sidia, detected something different about the effects of this conversation on the internet.

In his doctoral work at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences and Computing (ICMC) at USP in São Carlos, he formulated an artificial intelligence system that analyzed posts from 415,000 participants from the largest depression community on the website Reddit. The study was supported by the Department of Psychology at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFScar)

“We noticed that users worsened their feelings in the mutual support environment,” says Giuntini, who used a 10-year period to evaluate posts.

“Users who came in with mild depression left with moderate depression. And users who came in with moderate depression progressed to a more severe condition. We didn’t notice any improvement.”

Research suggests that environments like this, where depression patients exchange experiences, should rely on mental health experts in the role of moderators. For Giuntini, “it’s no use just grouping people with depression. Things won’t get better.”

The dynamics of social networks

For psychoanalyst Christian Dunker, this culture of conversation on social networks is still consolidating.

“I think it is a broad, general phenomenon, but it is still under the impact of the novelty. We are still forming, let’s say, a culture of evaluation of productions on social networks. We see phenomena of regulation of this. For example , cancellation or overpopularity of some influencers.”

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Influencers on sites like YouTube openly discuss mental health issues

Paula Sibilia, professor of media studies at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF), in Rio, and author of the book The Show of the Self: Intimacy as a Spectacle says that “the relationship of these phenomena with the growing use of digital communication and information technologies is direct and evident”.

However, she considers that they are “very complex sociocultural transformations that have been taking place in recent decades, very profound and significant, which are being accompanied and leveraged by the invention and rapid adoption of technical devices suitable for channeling them”.

The UFF professor observes that “not only has there been an increase in diagnoses of psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety and panic, but also the recognition of the legitimacy (and even the prestige) of this type of suffering. , therefore, have been gaining visibility and dignity, even motivating a certain ‘pride’ of those who dare to publicly assume that they suffer”.

This apparently connects with the issue of authenticity and with other elements of the social media ecosystem – such as the influencer industry – that become an inseparable part of the scenario described above.

“In contemporary society, vulnerability has become a criterion or a chapter of what we could call an indictment of authenticity. The one who shows his difficulties, who shares his limits, appears as someone more real, like everyone else”, says Dunker, in a similar conclusion to the research by US and Taiwanese scientists on microcelebrities.

For Sibilia, “the I of each one is incessantly worked on to become an attractive product or brand, deploying all sorts of communication strategies”.

Social media theorist and sociologist Nathan Jurgenson asserts “that you can’t understand the culture of confession today without relating it to a gamification of metrics.”

“Personality is a currency. Frailty is a commodity,” says he, who is also editor-in-chief of the American magazine on culture and technology. real lifeand.

But psychiatrist Martins de Barros, from HC de São Paulo, says that the balance is positive from this whole scenario that has been forming.

“When people open up, they reduce ignorance, they take information for good. Not always in the most accurate way, but they put the issue on the agenda, increase debate and reduce stigma. When you start to see productive people, be artists or bank managers, saying ‘I treat myself’, that attacks the main obstacles to treatment.”