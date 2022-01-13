Depression and social media: pros and cons of talking openly about the disease

  • Shin Suzuki
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Influencer Felipe Neto

Youtuber Felipe Neto, who spoke publicly about the depression problem he faces

“I’m just here, standing, because since I sank my friends have organized a rotation to always be people in my house”, wrote youtuber Felipe Neto. “Depression is a disease of the mind, as gastritis is a disease of the stomach.”

Brazil’s biggest influencer recently detailed his mental health issues in a series of social media appearances. Public outbursts on the subject, which reach tens of millions of people, have also been made by other influencers, such as comedian Whindersson Nunes.

Previously restricted to the private sphere, conversations about depression, anxiety, bipolarity, panic syndrome and other disorders have rid themselves of the atmosphere of secrecy and embarrassment of the past to help break stigmas and encourage people to seek treatment.

“We ended up incarcerating suffering, madness, human contradictions in private life. Something like ‘don’t bring it to the street, leave it there in your room, in your house, in your family, but don’t share it, don’t make it this is a collective matter”, says psychoanalyst Christian Dunker, professor at the Institute of Psychology at the University of São Paulo (USP) and author of the book Reinvention of Intimacy – Policies of Everyday Suffering.

