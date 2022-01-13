Diego Godn approved Cidade do Galo on a visit with the Uruguayan National Team

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Diego Godn approved Cidade do Galo on a visit with the Uruguayan National Team 5 Views

Diego God
photo: Reproduction/TV Galo

Diego Godn visiting Cidade do Galo in 2019

Atltico’s new addition for 2022, defender Diego Godn, 35, is already familiar with the environment he will find in his new routine. In 2019, on a visit with the Uruguayan team Cidade do Galo, an alvinegro training center in Vespasiano, the defender approved the club’s structure.


At the time, Uruguay had just debuted in the Copa America with a 4-0 rout over Ecuador at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. “Celeste’ would end the first phase as the leader of Group C, with two wins and a draw in three games.

“The truth is that the infrastructure has positively surprised us. It is a training center of European level. I have visited several training centers around the world, and this one has an impressive level. So much for the infrastructure, equipment. The services are spectacular”, evaluated Godn.

“We are happy and very grateful for the incredible way we were treated. It brought us luck! We hope to return to training here and continue advancing in the competition”, he added.

Where are the players on loan from Atltico and where are they going?

Alan Franco: Ecuadorian midfielder was loaned by Atl
Alan Franco: Ecuadorian midfielder was loaned by Atltico to Charlotte FC, USA, until the end of 2022 – photo: Disclosure
Alessandro Vin
Alessandro Vincius: midfielder is on his way to Sporting SJV, from Portugal, on loan until the end of this year – photo: Divulgao
Bruninho: attacking midfielder had the
Bruninho: attacking midfielder had his loan with Juventude renewed until the end of 2022 – photo: Divulgao
Daniel Penha: midfielder
Daniel Penha: midfielder for Newcastle Jets, from Australia, until June 2022, on loan – photo: Disclosure
Giovani Albuquerque: forward is
Giovani Albuquerque: striker is on loan to Operrio Ferrovirio-PR until June – photo: Divulgao
Gustavo Blanco: midfielder has an uncertain destination; Rooster seeks club to loan
Gustavo Blanco: midfielder has an uncertain destination; Rooster seeks club to lend him – photo: Divulgao
Isaque: defender was loaned to Novorizontino, from S
Isaque: defender was loaned to Novorizontino, from So Paulo, until the end of 2022 – photo: Divulgao
Kevin: left-back signed for empr
Kevin: left-back signed on loan with Santo Andr until May 2022 for the Paulista Championship – photo: Disclosure
Lucas Hern
Lucas Hernndez: Uruguayan left-back will take exams and, if approved, sign a loan with Sport until the end of 2022, when his contract with Galo ends – photo: Divulgao
Iago Maidana: defender est
Iago Maidana: defender is on loan to Gil Vicente, from Portugal, until June, but must leave the club, terminate with Atltico and sign permanently with America – photo: Divulgao
Jean: goalkeeper was loaned to CSA until
Jean: goalkeeper was loaned to CSA until the end of the 2022 season – photo: Disclosure
Maiton: right-back is
Maiton: right-back is on loan to Metalist, from Ukraine, until June – photo: Disclosure
Marquinhos: striker has contract for employer
Marquinhos: striker has a loan contract with Botev Plovdiv, from Bulgaria, until July – photo: Disclosure
Michael: goalkeeper hit Alverca for hire
Michael: goalkeeper hit Alverca on loan – photo: Divulgao
Nathan: half signed empr
Nathan: midfielder signed a loan with Fluminense until the end of this year, with a purchase option set at 5 million euros – photo: Disclosure
Ralph: midfielder signed with Boavista, from Rio de Janeiro, by employer
Ralph: midfielder signed with Boavista, from Rio de Janeiro, on loan until May and will compete in the Carioca Championship – photo: Divulgao
ram
Ramn Martnez: Paraguayan midfielder is on loan at Libertad until June. Contract with Galo ends at the end of this year – photo: Divulgao
Talison: right-back is
Talison: right-back is on loan from Galo to Alverca, from Portugal, until June 2022 – photo: Divulgao
Z
Z Welison: steering wheel is on loan to Giresunspor, from Turkey – photo: Disclosure

However, the team captained by Godn would be eliminated in the quarterfinals, against Peru. At the Fonte Nova Arena, in Salvador, after a 0-0 tie in regulation time, the Peruvians won classification with a 5-4 victory on penalties.

At the end of the tournament, Brazil was crowned champion for the 9th time after winning 3-1 over Peru itself in the big decision, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro. Diego Godn’s Uruguay shares, with Argentina, the position of greatest champion of the tournament – both have 15 titles.

See all Serie A team signings for 2022

germ
Germn Conti, defender (America) – photo: Divulgao/America
der, defender (America) – photo: Divulgao/America
Everaldo, striker (Am
Everaldo, striker (America) – photo: Divulgao/America
Indian Ramrez, midfielder (America) – photo: Divulgao/America
Gabriel Gomes, defender (Am
Gabriel Gomes, defender (America)
Pablo Siles, midfielder (Athletico-PR)
Pablo Siles, midfielder (Athletico-PR) – photo: Divulgao/Athletico-PR
Matheus Felipe, defender (Athletico-PR)
Matheus Felipe, defender (Athletico-PR) – photo: Divulgao/Athletico-PR
Hugo Moura, midfielder (Athletico-PR)
Hugo Moura, midfielder (Athletico-PR) – photo: Divulgao/Athletico-PR
Dellatorre, Striker (Atl
Dellatorre, striker (Atltico-GO) – photo: Divulgao/Atltico-GO
Renan, goalkeeper (Atl
Renan, goalkeeper (Atltico-GO) – photo: Divulgao/Atltico-GO
Ramon, steering wheel (Atl
Ramon, midfielder (Atltico-GO) – photo: Divulgao/Atltico-GO
Leandro Barcia, forward (Atl
Leandro Barcia, striker (Atltico-GO) – photo: Divulgao/Atltico-GO
Ademir, striker (Atl
Ademir, striker (Atltico) – photo: Divulgao/Atltico
F
Fbio Gomes, forward (Atltico)
Diego God
Diego Godn, defender (Atltico) – photo: Divulgao/Atltico
Matheus Ribeiro, right-back (Ava
Matheus Ribeiro, right-back (Ava) – photo: Divulgao/Ava
Diego Matos, left-back (Ava
Diego Matos, left-back (Ava) – photo: Divulgao/Ava
come
Vincius Lopes, forward (Botafogo) – photo: Divulgao/Botafogo
Klaus, defender (Botafogo)
Klaus, defender (Botafogo) – photo: Divulgao/Botafogo
Fabinho, midfielder (Botafogo
Fabinho, midfielder (Botafogo – photo: Divulgao/Botafogo
Breno, midfielder (Botafogo)
Breno, midfielder (Botafogo)
Richardson, steering wheel (Cear
Richardson, steering wheel (Cear) – photo: Divulgao/Cear
Michel Macedo, right-back (Cear
Michel Macedo, right-back (Cear)
Richard, steering wheel (Cear
Richard, steering wheel (Cear) – photo: Divulgao/CearaSC.com
Nino Para
Nino Paraba, right-back (Cear) – photo: Divulgao/CearaSC.com
Iury Castilho, forward (Cear
Iury Castilho, forward (Cear) – photo: Divulgao/CearaSC.com
Victor Lu
Victor Lus, left-back (Cear) – photo: Divulgao/CearaSC.com
Z
Z Roberto, forward (Cear) – photo: Divulgao/CearaSC.com
eg
Egdio, left-back (Coritiba) – photo: Lucas Meron/Fluminense
Pablo Garcia, attacking midfielder (Coritiba)
Pablo Garcia, attacking midfielder (Coritiba) – photo: Divulgao/Coritiba
Alef Manga, forward (Coritiba)
Alef Manga, forward (Coritiba) – photo: Divulgao/Coritiba
R
Rgis, midfielder (Coritiba) – photo: Divulgao/Coritiba
Paulinho, midfielder (Corinthians)
Paulinho, midfielder (Corinthians) – photo: Divulgao/Corinthians
Rodriguinho, midfielder (Cuiab
Rodriguinho, midfielder (Cuiab) – photo: Divulgao/Cuiab
Kelvin Osorio, midfielder (Cuiab
Kelvin Osorio, midfielder (Cuiab) – photo: Divulgao/Cuiab
mark
Marco Silva, midfielder (Cuiab) – photo: Divulgao/Cuiab
Alesson, forward (Cuiab
Alesson, striker (Cuiab) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova
Andr
Andr Lus, striker (Cuiab) – photo: Divulgao/Cuiab
Marquinhos, forward (Cuiab
Marquinhos, forward (Cuiab) – photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians
Cristhian Rivas, midfielder (Cuiab
Cristhian Rivas, midfielder (Cuiab) – photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Juan Ojeda, defender (Cuiab
Juan Ojeda, defender (Cuiab) – photo: AFP / NORBERTO DUARTE
Vald
Valdvia, midfielder (Cuiab) – photo: Divulgao/Cuiab
Igor Cari
Igor Caris, left-back (Cuiab) – photo: Divulgao/Cuiab
Paulo Sousa, t.
Paulo Sousa, coach (Flamengo) – photo: Divulgao/Flamengo
Felipe Melo, midfielder (Fluminense)
Felipe Melo, midfielder (Fluminense) – photo: Divulgao/Fluminense
Abel Braga, t
Abel Braga, coach (Fluminense) – photo: Divulgao/Fluminense
Willian, forward (Fluminense)
Willian, striker (Fluminense) – photo: Divulgao/Fluminense
Mario Pineida, left-back (Fluminense)
Mario Pineida, left-back (Fluminense) – photo: Divulgao/Fluminense
David Duarte, defender (Fluminense)
David Duarte, defender (Fluminense) – photo: Divulgao/Fluminense
Nathan, midfielder (Fluminense)
Nathan, midfielder (Fluminense) – photo: Divulgao/Fluminense
Anthony Landazuri, right back/back (Fortaleza)
Anthony Landazuri, right back/back (Fortaleza) – photo: Divulgao/Fortaleza
Brayan Ceballos, defender (Fortaleza)
Brayan Ceballos, defender (Fortaleza) – photo: Divulgao/Fortaleza
Wagner Leonardo, defender (Fortaleza)
Wagner Leonardo, defender (Fortaleza) – photo: Divulgao/Fortaleza
Fernando Miguel, goalkeeper (Fortaleza)
Fernando Miguel, goalkeeper (Fortaleza)
Juninho Capixaba, left-back (Fortaleza)
Juninho Capixaba, left-back (Fortaleza) – photo: Divulgao/Fortaleza
come
Vincius, forward (Gois) – photo: Divulgao/Gois
Caetano, defender (Goi
Caetano, defender (Gois) – photo: Divulgao/Gois
Auremir, steering wheel (Goi
Auremir, midfielder (Gois) – photo: Divulgao/Gois
Alexander Medina, t
Alexander Medina, coach (International) – photo: Publicity/International
Wesley, forward (International)
Wesley, forward (International) – photo: Divulgao/Inter
D'Alessandro, attacking midfielder (International)
D’Alessandro, attacking midfielder (International) – photo: Twitter / Reproduction
Liziero, midfielder (International)
Liziero, midfielder (International) – photo: Divulgao/Internacional
Rodrigo Bassani, midfielder (Youth)
Rodrigo Bassani, midfielder (Youth) – photo: Divulgao/Youth
Ç
Csar Augusto, goalkeeper (Youth) – photo: Divulgao/Youth
H
Hlio Borges, forward (Youth)
Danilo Boza, defender (Youth)
Danilo Boza, defender (Youth) – photo: Divulgao/Youth
R
Rmulo, midfielder (Youth) – photo: Divulgao/Youth
Vitor Gabriel, forward (Youth)
Vitor Gabriel, striker (Youth) – photo: Divulgao/Youth
Marcelo Lomba, goalkeeper (Palmeiras)
Marcelo Lomba, goalkeeper (Palmeiras) – photo: Divulgao/Palmeiras
Eduard Atuesta, midfielder (Palmeiras)
Eduard Atuesta, midfielder (Palmeiras) – photo: Divulgao/Palmeiras
Rafael Navarro, forward (Palmeiras)
Rafael Navarro, forward (Palmeiras)
Already
Jalson, midfielder (Palmeiras) – photo: Divulgao/Palmeiras
Murilo, defender (Palmeiras)
Murilo, defender (Palmeiras) – photo: Divulgao/Palmeiras
Eduardo Bauermann, defender (Santos)
Eduardo Bauermann, defender (Santos) – photo: Divulgao/Santos
Bruno Oliveira, midfielder (Santos)
Bruno Oliveira, midfielder (Santos) – photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Ricardo Goulart, attacking midfielder (Santos)
Ricardo Goulart, attacking midfielder (Santos) – photo: Divulgao/Santos
Rafinha, right-back (S
Rafinha, right-back (So Paulo) – photo: Divulgao/So Paulo
Ricardo Goulart, attacking midfielder (Santos)
Ricardo Goulart, attacking midfielder (Santos) – photo: Divulgao/Santos
Jandrei, goalkeeper (S
Jandrei, goalkeeper (So Paulo) – photo: Divulgao/So Paulo
Alisson, midfielder (S
Alisson, midfielder (So Paulo) – photo: Divulgao/So Paulo
Patrick, midfielder (S
Patrick, midfielder (So Paulo) – photo: Divulgao/Internacional
Nik
Niko, midfielder (So Paulo) – photo: Divulgao/So Paulo

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

1st batch of Pfizer vaccine doses against Covid for children arrives in SP to be distributed to the states | São Paulo

The first batch of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 for children arrived in Brazil at dawn …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved