Diego Godn approved Cidade do Galo on a visit with the Uruguayan National Team

photo: Reproduction/TV Galo Diego Godn visiting Cidade do Galo in 2019

Atltico’s new addition for 2022, defender Diego Godn, 35, is already familiar with the environment he will find in his new routine. In 2019, on a visit with the Uruguayan team Cidade do Galo, an alvinegro training center in Vespasiano, the defender approved the club’s structure.





At the time, Uruguay had just debuted in the Copa America with a 4-0 rout over Ecuador at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. “Celeste’ would end the first phase as the leader of Group C, with two wins and a draw in three games.

“The truth is that the infrastructure has positively surprised us. It is a training center of European level. I have visited several training centers around the world, and this one has an impressive level. So much for the infrastructure, equipment. The services are spectacular”, evaluated Godn.

“We are happy and very grateful for the incredible way we were treated. It brought us luck! We hope to return to training here and continue advancing in the competition”, he added.

However, the team captained by Godn would be eliminated in the quarterfinals, against Peru. At the Fonte Nova Arena, in Salvador, after a 0-0 tie in regulation time, the Peruvians won classification with a 5-4 victory on penalties.

At the end of the tournament, Brazil was crowned champion for the 9th time after winning 3-1 over Peru itself in the big decision, at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro. Diego Godn’s Uruguay shares, with Argentina, the position of greatest champion of the tournament – both have 15 titles.