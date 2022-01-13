Djokovic may have rigged Covid-19 test, says newspaper

The soap opera involving Novak Djokovic’s entry into Australia may gain another chapter. According to the German magazine Der Spiegel, the Serbian tennis player may have lied about having recently contracted coronavirus, raising suspicions of fraud. The Serbian claimed that he had already been diagnosed with covid before and therefore did not get vaccinated, a mandatory requirement to enter the country.

However, the magazine claims that the documents presented by Djokovic’s lawyers to the Australian court at the hearing on Monday, the 10th, do not match data from the Serbian Institute of Public Health.







Djokovic in a training session at Melbourne Park Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

“Digital data from exam number 7371999 suggests that the negative result would be from an exam taken on December 26 at 14:21 Serbian time, and not on December 16, as indicated by the player’s defense. The later date, however , could have been the registration or download of the result, although the most common is the registration immediately after the result”, says the publication.

Still according to Der Spiegel, the exam presented by the tennis player’s defense, dated December 22, has the registration number 7320919. The exams are organized sequentially and, coincidentally or not, the difference between the two tests is just over 51 thousand, the the same among those held between 22 and 26 December in Serbia.

Another divergent point is the QR code available in the Djokovic test carried out on December 16th. The journal found two different results when consulting the exam within about an hour on Monday. At 1:19 pm, the result was negative. In the second check, at 14:33, the result was positive.

On Wednesday, two days after receiving permission from the Australian Court to remain in the country, Djokovic confirmed a “human error” by his agent in filling out the form presented when entering the country. In the document, the tennis player stated that he did not make any trips in the 14 days prior to the flight to Australia, contrary to what his social media posts indicated.

The player also stated that he gave an interview to the French newspaper L’Equipe on December 18, two days after he allegedly tested positive for the virus, confirming the violation of the isolation protocol. On the 17th, he also participated in an event in Belgrade, the Serbian capital.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Wednesday that Djokovic will be investigated for violating isolation rules. “There are some standards that need to be met. In this case, it seems to me that if he was aware of that, it’s a clear violation of the rules. And what are the sanctions, that’s what the relevant institutions will have to investigate.”