Doctor Jairo · 62% of Brazilian women who have become pregnant report unplanned pregnancy

Lack of access to information, contraceptive methods and family planning. The combination of all these factors can lead many women to a single outcome: unplanned pregnancy.

A new survey carried out by Bayer, in partnership with the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo), revealed that the rate of Brazilian women who are surprised by a pregnancy remains high and alarming: 62% of women Internet users – which is equivalent to almost two thirds of those interviewed – have had at least one unplanned pregnancy.

Compared to previous data, there was an increase in the rate that was previously 55%, both of which appear above the world average (40%). The results also revealed that 48% of Brazilian women who had an unplanned pregnancy became pregnant for the first time between 19 and 25 years of age.

According to the researchers, it is important to emphasize that an unplanned pregnancy is not necessarily synonymous with an unwanted child. But it is necessary to ensure that the women are able to have the power to decide when and with whom they want to have their children. After all, motherhood has an impact on different spheres of life, both personally, professionally and financially.

The study listened thousand women from all regions of the country, belonging to classes A, B and C who have already become pregnant. The interviews were conducted through an online platform between August and September 2021.

The importance of information

The main reasons that, according to the interviewees, led to an unplanned pregnancy were non-use of the contraceptive method (34%), method failure (27%) and inappropriate use (20%).

Although 54% of women reported that they did not use contraceptive methods when they became pregnant without planning, 65% of those who had an unplanned pregnancy agreed that if they had more knowledge about contraceptives at the time, could have avoided pregnancy.

In addition, the researchers explain that, even though condoms and the pill are among the most used contraceptive methods, none of these have such high failure rates. that would justify the high rates of unplanned pregnancies.

For this and other reasons, the authors believe that the data reflect ignorance. The contraceptive pill, for example, should be taken daily and always at the same time, otherwise may have reduced effectiveness.

The results also showed that 53% of respondents learned about contraception from a health professional and 27% at school. The survey also reported that, among women who use contraceptives, 23% use it on their own, 6% by referral from a family member, 2% by friends and 2% by internet guidance.

please note that the choice of contraceptive method should be performed in the gynecologist’s office , since it is necessary to evaluate which is the most appropriate depending on the woman’s health condition and the family planning of each patient.

What about long-acting contraceptives?

It is increasingly possible to observe women opting for so-called long-acting contraceptive methods , such as Intrauterine Devices (IUD). Even though they are not the most used yet, 94% of those interviewed in the study agree that this is an option that brings more freedom and autonomy.

The researchers explain that long-term methods give women greater independence for not depending on the memory of using them every day . They have a proven effectiveness of 99.2% to 99.9% (depending on the method) and their duration varies from three to ten years.

In addition, it is important to remember that long-term methods can be an alternative for both older and younger women. Currently, some methods, such as hormonal and copper IUDs, are already widely covered by health plans and available in the Unified Health System (SUS).

