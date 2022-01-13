Doctor Jairo · Can people with Covid isolate themselves together?

Unfortunately, 2022 started with a new wave of people infected by Covid-19 and, although – thanks to the vaccine – the disease is no longer so fatal, it still requires care, such as isolation. But, what if more than one person from the same household becomes infected with the virus, does it make sense to isolate together?

“No one is talking about it,” William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist and professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, warned. Health. While it’s understandable to want an isolation partner, Schaffner says there are a few things to keep in mind if you’re interested in isolating with a friend, partner, or loved one.

“There will be circumstances where people in the same house are positive at the same time or almost at the same time, and they will be without a mask if they live together – that will definitely happen”, comments the doctor.

What are the problems of isolating with someone?

This can create some nuances and questions that wouldn’t be an issue if you were isolating yourself, says Schaffner. A great example is time: if you test positive for Covid-19 one day and your partner tests positive two days later, it is still recommended to stick to your individual isolation schedule. “You have to count the five days individually,” he says.

Check out:

There is also a question about variants. It’s hard to figure out which variant of Covid-19 you have. Technically, there’s a chance you have one variant, like Delta, while someone in your household has another, like Omicron, says Schaffner.

Even if you had one variant and someone you’re isolating with had another, Schaffner says you’re unlikely to switch variants. “There is some cross-immunity between the variants”, he points out.

So, after all, can I isolate myself with someone else?

In the end, this is a very individual decision for each person, but one should be aware of the risks. Schaffner, for example, recommends only taking insulation “at face value” [recomendação individual do tempo de isolamento] and really get away from each other for a few days. Amesh A. Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Health that you can isolate yourself with someone else if you prefer. “If several members of a family or distinct families are positive for Covid, they can self-isolate together.”

However, if you decide to self-isolate with someone else, make sure that everyone really needs to be in isolation, i.e. don’t just assume that because someone has been exposed to the coronavirus, they have the disease. In fact, that’s what quarantine is for: a time when you stay away from others after being exposed to see if you develop any symptoms. “[Isolar-se com os outros] is generally considered good as long as both are already infected,” John Sellick, an infectious disease expert and professor of medicine at the University at Buffalo/SUNY, explained to Health. “But if you’ve been exposed together, but only one person is sick, you shouldn’t automatically assume the other person is infected and isolate yourself anyway.”

Via: Health

Also watch: