Documents you need to declare the Income Tax 2022

Millions of Brazilian taxpayers need to file the 2022 Income Tax return. To ensure that all information is declared, it is good as soon as possible to start organizing the paperwork to report to the Federal Revenue.

The income tax declaration requires a lot of organization and planning to not get caught by the lion. This is because the declaration is an annual commitment of every individual and legal entity. So don’t stay out of this obligation anymore.

Income tax declaration

If you do the income tax declaration privately, that is, without the help of an accountant or other specialist in the subject, this can be a difficult task. Especially for those who are going to declare for the first time.

Therefore, see below the list of which documents to gather to make the declaration.

taxpayer and dependent data

updated address

copy of the latest Income Tax Return

current professional activity

account for refund

The documents above are those considered basic for every income tax return. In addition to them, it is necessary to inform documents that prove the purchase of goods, such as real estate and others. It is also necessary to present the reports of income and debts related to real estate financing.

It is also important to separate other vouchers that demonstrate education expenses, as well as social security payments, donations and medical expenses.

All requested documents are on the Federal Revenue Service list and can be accessed even before the declaration begins to be made. So, see which documents fit your reality, according to changes in your income and family constitution, and thus include it in the declaration.