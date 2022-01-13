Does anyone with a Caixa account receive PIS in advance? Who gets the early salary bonus in 2022? See if you receive

The PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus begins to be paid in February, according to the official PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar, according to the birthday month of the workers.

However, the will to receive is great and there are many people wanting to know if they will be able to withdraw the salary bonus in advance. Some beneficiaries really can, but only an emergency group [confira abaixo].

Does anyone with a Caixa account receive PIS in advance?

Workers with a formal contract who meet the requirements receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. The benefit is paid annually and the value of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance varies according to the time worked.

With a benefit of up to one minimum wage, the 2022 round of the salary bonus will be paid to those enrolled in the Social Integration Program (PIS) or not Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) who worked with a formal contract in 2020 and received, on average, up to two minimum wages.

In other words, it makes no difference whether or not you have an account with Caixa Econômica Federal. The payment of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance will be made according to the calendar, divided according to the month of birth of each beneficiary.

PIS beneficiaries receive from February 8th and those from Pasep receive from February 15th.

Who gets the early salary bonus in 2022?

The announcement about advance payment of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus for some beneficiaries was made this Monday (10), by the Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni, and by the president of Federal Savings Bank, Pedro Guimaraes.

How do I check if I will receive the PIS/Pasep salary allowance?

The private sector worker can check the PIS status and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps from February.

in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps from February. If the participant is linked to Pasep, he can check his balance on the page Check your passport or call the Banco do Brasil Service Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior) or Alô Trabalhador, telephone 158.

Cities that will receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus before

However, workers with a formal contract from 48 municipalities in Minas Gerais and Bahia affected by the floods, in December 2021, will be entitled to withdraw the salary bonus on February 8, regardless of the month of birth.

The measure applies to municipalities recognized in an emergency situation by the Civil Defense in two ordinances issued by the Ministry of Regional Development on December 10 of last year. In all, there were 31 municipalities in Minas Gerais and 17 cities in Bahia.

Minas Gerais

beautiful waters

Bertópolis

Caraí

Carmo da Cachoeira

Engineer Caldas

Border of the Valleys

Ibirite

Itambacuri

Hyacinth

jampruca

joaima

Lagoa Formosa

machacalis

manhuaçu

Monte Formoso

New Cruise

New East of Minas

Ouro Verde de Minas

Father Paradise

palmópolis

Fisherman

flush 2

Prado River

Boundary Leap

Santa Helena de Minas

Santa Maria do Salto

Santo Antonio do Amparo

San Antonio do Jacinto

Teófilo Otoni

umburatiba

Virgin of Lapa

Bahia

anage

Camacan

sugarcane trees

Guaratinga

Ibicui

itabela

Itacare

Itamaraju

Itapetinga

Jiquiriçá

Jucuruçu

Marcionílio de Souza

Mascot

Medeiros Neto

Santanopolis

Teixeira de Freitas

Path

With information from Agência Brasil