Dollar drops for the 2nd day, at R$ 5.535, lowest value in 2 months; Stock market goes up

The dollar ended Wednesday (12) down 0.81%, quoted at R$ 5.535 on sale, amending its second consecutive fall. It is the lowest closing value in almost two months, since November 17, 2021, when the American currency reached BRL 5.524.

The Ibovespa, on the other hand, reached its second session in a row up, this time of 1.84%, and ended the day at 105,685.66 points — the highest level since December 17 (107,200.56 points). Yesterday, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) had already risen 1.8%.

With today’s results, the dollar now registers a drop in relation to December, adding losses of 0.74% against the real in the first days of 2022. 2021.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Inflation in the USA

Contributing to the fall of the dollar and the rise of the stock market the inflation data in the United States released today by the Department of Labor. According to the folder, the consumer price index rose 0.5% in December, and ended 2021 accumulated at 7% – the highest level in almost 40 years, since June 1982.

Despite records, the numbers are within market expectations, according to a Reuters survey (0.4% in December and 7% in 2021).

“The dollar weakened after the data”, commented Gustavo Cruz, economist and strategist at RB Investimentos, adding that inflation aligned with investors’ expectations does not increase pressure on the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank) to accelerate an eventual interest rate hike.

The Fed has already indicated quite clearly that, amid high inflation and signs of tightening in the labor market, it will begin to raise borrowing costs this year. For Cruz, the trend is that at the end of this month, at the first monetary policy meeting of 2022, the authority will leave the ground prepared for an interest rate hike in March.

There is an understanding that even higher interest rates abroad will not generate a significant reduction in liquidity in emerging markets, and this is supporting assets, including the real.

Cleber Alessie of Commcor DTVM told Reuters

(With Reuters)