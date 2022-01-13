Dollar has lowest level in almost two months, after release of US inflation data | Economy

It was the second consecutive fall, at the lowest level in almost two months against the real, with local operations once again reflecting the strong downward adjustment of the US currency abroad, given the perception that the US will not be more aggressive in the process of normalizing its monetary policy than expected.

Throughout the day, the price varied between R$5.602 (+0.39%) and R$5.5292 (-0.91%). With the result, the North American currency accumulates 1.72% indentation in the week and 0.70% in the year. See more quotes.

Sardenberg analyzes BC letter to the Ministry of Economy after inflation target burst

In the US, inflation reached 7% in the 12 months through December, the biggest annual increase since June 1982, which may reinforce expectations that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates as early as March, as expected by the of the analysts.

The day before, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told the US Congress that the country’s economy is ready for the beginning of monetary policy tightening, but gave no clues as to when the cycle of interest rate hikes would begin.

On the domestic scene, pressure increased on the Central Bank regarding monetary tightening after the December inflation result came in above expectations.

Currently, the Selic rate is at 9.25% per year, the highest level in more than four years. And the market perspective is that it ends the year at 11.75% per year.

According to Reuters, there is a perception among market participants that higher interest rates in Brazil could benefit the real, as they would increase the profitability of the domestic fixed income market, attracting more resources to the country.

But a higher Selic – which should reach double digits at the next February meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) – may also have a high cost to Brazilian economic activity, as they tend to curb consumer spending.